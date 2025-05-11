African players are making a significant impact on world football, showcasing their talent across top leagues and international tournaments

Many are playing crucial roles for elite clubs, winning major trophies and earning individual accolades for their performances

Their influence is further reflected in the massive salaries they now command, with several stars ranking among the highest-paid footballers globally

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Since the start of the 21st century, African footballers have made a major impact on the global stage.

While the Premier League has long welcomed international stars, the game has now reached a truly global scale like never before.

Top 9 Highest-Paid African Footballers in the World Right Now

Source: Getty Images

Players from across Africa have gone on to represent some of the biggest clubs in the world, and many have become among the highest earners in the sport.

In recent years, player wages have skyrocketed to levels that once seemed unthinkable.

With that in mind, YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the nine highest-paid African footballers in the world today.

Highest-Paid African Footballers in the World

9. Inaki Williams – £180,707 per week (Athletic Bilbao)

Inaki Williams has spent virtually his entire senior career at Athletic Bilbao, and the club has certainly rewarded his loyalty.

Earning £180,707 a week, the veteran forward — and older brother to Nico Williams — is a true icon at San Mamés.

Despite regular transfer speculation, he’s never agitated for a move and remains fully committed to the Basque club.

With a contract running through to 2028, Williams is showing no signs of departing anytime soon — a fitting tribute to his consistency and legacy.

8. Thomas Partey – £200,000 per week (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey made the switch from Atlético Madrid to Arsenal in 2020 after the Gunners triggered his £45 million release clause. From the start, he was placed on a hefty £200,000-a-week deal.

A reliable presence in midfield for Mikel Arteta, Partey has been influential, though age and injuries have begun to catch up.

With his contract expiring next summer and at 31 years old, this might be the final stretch of his top-tier earnings.

7. Franck Kessié – £221,921 per week (Al-Ahli)

Franck Kessié is thriving financially in Saudi Arabia. After a tough stint at Barcelona, the Ivorian midfielder made the move to Al-Ahli, where he now earns £221,921 a week.

Having made his name at AC Milan, Kessié has rediscovered form in the Saudi Pro League, contributing directly to 14 goals in 31 appearances last season.

His impact in midfield has more than justified his salary.

6. Achraf Hakimi – £230,639 per week (PSG)

Achraf Hakimi, regarded as one of the world’s top full-backs, earns £230,639 a week at Paris Saint-Germain.

His career has spanned several elite clubs, from Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, before settling in Paris in 2021.

Still only 26, the Moroccan international remains a standout performer in Ligue 1 and could be in line for an even bigger payday in the future.

5. Omar Marmoush – £295,000 per week (Manchester City)

Manchester City’s striking depth got a boost with the arrival of Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Now earning £295,000 weekly, the Egyptian forward has been signed to support Erling Haaland and provide attacking versatility.

With 25 goal contributions in just 17 Bundesliga matches last season, Marmoush brings both creativity and clinical finishing — and showed his potential immediately in City’s 3-1 debut win over Chelsea.

4. Mohamed Salah – £350,000 per week (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah’s influence at Liverpool has been nothing short of monumental, and his £350,000-a-week wage reflects that.

The Egyptian star helped fire the Reds to a second Premier League title in the 2024/25 campaign, solidifying his place as a club legend.

Though there was speculation about his future, Salah silenced the rumours by signing a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

3. Kalidou Koulibaly – £550,047 per week (Al-Hilal)

Kalidou Koulibaly’s short-lived spell at Chelsea didn’t reflect the heights he hit at Napoli, but he’s now one of the top earners in the Saudi Pro League.

The Senegalese centre-back takes home £550,047 each week at Al-Hilal. Though his Premier League stint was underwhelming, he’s found new form in Saudi Arabia, playing a key role in his club’s title-chasing campaign.

2. Sadio Mané – £634,060 per week (Al-Nassr)

Sadio Mané joined Al-Nassr after a challenging year at Bayern Munich and now earns a staggering £634,060 a week.

A global superstar from his Liverpool days, Mané remains a massive draw for fans.

His pace, energy, and attacking threat made him a prime target for the Saudi league’s big-spending revolution — and he's still delivering at a high level.

1. Riyad Mahrez – £827,448 per week (Al-Ahli)

Riyad Mahrez tops the list as the highest-paid African footballer in the world, with an eye-watering £827,448 weekly wage at Al-Ahli.

The Algerian star rose to fame at Leicester City, became a key figure at Manchester City, and is now enjoying an ultra-lucrative stint in Saudi Arabia.

At 33, Mahrez is still producing, tallying 19 goals and 12 assists in 54 matches — making his near £1 million-a-week salary look justifiable in the context of the league's financial power.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh