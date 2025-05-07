Kumawood star and football enthusiast Yaw Dabo brutally mocked Barcelona's heartbreaking Champions League elimination

In the funny video making the rounds on social media, Dabo trolled Barca after Inter Milan pipped them to a spot in the UCL final

Inter Milan awaits the winner of the PSG vs Arsenal second leg tie ahead of the final in Munich

Yaw Dabo couldn’t hide his delight following FC Barcelona’s dramatic UEFA Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Dabo, widely recognised for his comic roles and as the founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, joined forces with the ever-vocal Against Supporters Union (ASU) to poke fun at the Spanish giants.

Yaw Dabo reacts to Inter Milan's Champions League win against Barcelona in their semi-final tie. Photo credit: @JoySportsGH/X and Carl Recine/Getty Images.

Despite his allegiance to Manchester United and occasional admiration for Real Madrid, the actor took centre stage in a trending social media clip as he revelled in Barcelona's misfortune.

Yaw Dabo mocks Barcelona in hilarious video

In the video circulating online and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dabo reflected on a moment that had clearly lingered in his memory.

He opened by referencing a previous post he had made after Barcelona edged Real Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling Copa del Rey final, a moment that had left him so emotionally drained, he said, he had to delete the clip.

“I was heartbroken,” he stated, adding in jest that not even actresses like Nadia Buari or international superstar Beyoncé could have inflicted such emotional trauma.

That cup loss evidently hit a nerve, and Dabo saw Inter’s triumph as poetic justice.

The comedic actor was full of praise for the Nerazzurri, celebrating their resolve in what he dubbed a ‘broken heart’ win over the Catalans.

With typical dramatic flair, he showered Inter with glowing titles while taking subtle jabs at the Spanish side.

Unfortunately, the video was abruptly cut short due to dumsor (the power outage that has become an all-too-familiar interruption in Ghanaian homes), adding an extra dose of humour and irony to the moment.

Inter Milan’s rollercoaster win against Barcelona

While Dabo’s celebrations went viral, Inter’s path to the Champions League final was anything but straightforward.

After racing into a two-goal lead, the Italians found themselves suddenly trailing 3-2 late in the second leg.

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and his players celebrate after beating Barcelona to reach the final of the Champions League. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

However, centre-back Francesco Acerbi came to the rescue, scoring in the 93rd minute, forcing the tie into extra time.

According to Goal, Inter then capitalised on the momentum swing, with Davide Frattesi coming off the bench to net the decisive goal early in the added period, sealing a famous 7-6 aggregate win and booking a spot in the final.

Inter eyes Serie A glory and UCL silverware

With continental dreams still alive, Simone Inzaghi’s squad now redirects their energy toward the Serie A title chase, where they remain within striking distance, just three points behind leaders Napoli.

The team is set to resume league duties this Sunday in a pivotal clash away to Torino, per Flashscore.

Barcelona coach blames defeat on referees

YEN.com.gh also reported that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick subtly blamed officiating for his team’s Champions League elimination.

The German coach suggested that key decisions went against his side during the semi-final clash with Inter Milan.

