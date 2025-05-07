A popular Nigerian preacher has become the subject of mockery on social media after his prophecy about Barcelona did not come to pass

Before Barca's Champions League semi-final clash with Inter Milan, the man of God boldly declared that the Spanish side would beat the Italians

However, as the reverse occurred, his credibility, at least in sporting prophecy, has taken a hit of its own

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Nigerian clergyman, Bishop (Prof) Papa Frank Lloyd, has found himself at the centre of social media ridicule following a prophetic pronouncement that failed to materialise during the ongoing UEFA Champions League.

In a sermon delivered at Light Bearers Church, Port Harcourt—on a yet-to-be-verified date—the charismatic preacher delivered a bold spiritual message regarding the final stages of Europe’s top-tier club competition.

Nigerian preacher Bishop Papa Frank Lloyd has been slammed online for his incorrect prediction about Barcelona. Photo credit: Dan Mullan/Getty and @Lightbearersinternationalministries/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian preacher's bold prophecy about Barcelona

Before the semi-finals had concluded, Bishop Frank revealed what he claimed to be divine insight on the fate of the four remaining contenders: Inter Milan, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona.

With remarkable conviction, he proclaimed the Catalan giants would edge past the Italian outfit and book their place in the final.

How Inter Milan altered doom prophecy from Nigerian preacher

Initially, the trajectory of the match between Barcelona and Inter Milan seemed to support his declaration.

After trailing at halftime, Hansi Flick’s side mounted yet another stunning second-half resurgence, as noted by Livescore.

The tempo shifted decisively as the Blaugrana began dictating play, pressing high, and exploiting spaces behind Inter’s fullbacks.

Barcelona's attacking sequences grew more incisive, and momentum swung in their favour.

When Raphinha pounced on a rebound in the 87th minute to give the visitors their first lead on aggregate, the faithful, both in church pews and football forums, may have believed the prophecy was unfolding right before their eyes.

However, football has a cruel way of scripting its own ending.

Veteran defender Francesco Acerbi pounced on a Denzel Dumfries delivery to restore parity and push the match into extra time. Suddenly, the divine narrative began to unravel.

As legs tired and spaces opened up, Inter found their rhythm again.

Davide Frattesi celebrates his match-winning goal against FC Barcelona as Inter Milan edged the Catalans in their semi-final match-up. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

A swift break down the flank ended with Mehdi Taremi laying off a pass for Davide Frattesi, who struck the decisive blow, per the BBC.

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza erupted, and Barcelona’s dream, along with Bishop Frank’s prophecy, came crashing down.

Fans slam Nigerian preacher

The reaction online was swift and unforgiving. Football fans, never shy in expressing themselves, descended upon X (formerly Twitter) with an avalanche of sarcasm, memes, and mockery.

@MrLegendOffici1 didn’t hold back:

“As3m oooo. These pastors have turned God into a liar 🤥”

@RolandTierwiir joined in with biting humour:

“Make we call this man come ask am if he no wear glasses that Dey e see what he talk 😂”

@PlaYBoyLeo3800 added fuel to the fire:

“Dem for catch this man of God and lash am waaaaaaaaa.”

@ticklefari raised a pointed question:

“Who send am? Which god was that one? Nyankopɔn pɛ ne nokwafo.”

@okafflu, clearly unimpressed, said:

“So now what will he say? God change his mind 🤦🏽‍♂️”

And @Dawson_Blaud delivered the final jab:

“Another sign of a fraud. You no see you say you see. 😂”

Lamine Yamal heartbroken after Barcelona's UCL exit

Previously, YEN.com.gh shared that Lamine Yamal was visibly distraught after Barcelona's slim Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter Milan.

Nonetheless, the 17-year-old sensation lit up the night with a stellar performance, proving to be the brightest spark for the Spanish side.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh