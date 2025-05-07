Barcelona coach Hansi Flick appeared to fault the referee following his side's Champions League exit on Tuesday night

The Germain tactician argued that his side was shortchanged in their semi-final showdown with Inter Milan

He will now turn his attention to domestic action when Barcelona face Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday, May 11

FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick appeared visibly frustrated as he addressed the media following his side’s agonising UEFA Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Inter Milan.

Despite an intense display from the Catalan outfit on Tuesday night, their dream of reaching a first final since 2015 was dashed in heartbreaking fashion, losing 4-3 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

Barcelona’s comeback falls short in dramatic semi-final

Having trailed by two at halftime, Barcelona clawed their way back into contention through sheer grit and attacking resolve.

Raphinha’s late strike put the visitors ahead 3-2 with just minutes remaining, seemingly tilting the tie in their favour.

But Inter refused to yield. In a bold tactical adjustment, centre-back Francesco Acerbi was pushed forward as a makeshift attacker.

The gamble paid off in stoppage time when he latched onto a loose ball and rifled home the equaliser, forcing extra time.

In the added half hour, it was substitute Davide Frattesi who applied the killer blow, netting the winner to send the Nerazzurri through to the final.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona: VAR drama and controversy

The electrifying encounter, however, did not end without controversy.

Several key officiating decisions by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak sparked outrage among the Barcelona camp.

Acerbi’s leveller came under scrutiny after Gerard Martin appeared to be fouled in the build-up.

Earlier in the game, a penalty was awarded to Inter following a VAR review of Pau Cubarsí’s challenge on Lautaro Martínez.

Adding to the tension, Barca were also denied a spot kick of their own after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s trip on Lamine Yamal was judged, via VAR, to have occurred just outside the penalty area, per Football365.

The Blaugrana also pointed to a potential handball by Acerbi and a push by Denzel Dumfries on Martin as further moments where decisions seemingly went against them.

Hansi Flick fumes at refereeing decisions

Flick, clearly disheartened, voiced his displeasure with how the officiating shaped the outcome, though he stopped short of direct criticism.

“I don’t want to talk too much about the referee, but every decision that was 50-50 went [Inter’s] way,” the German tactician said, as quoted by The Independent.

“I am disappointed, but not with my team. They tried everything. It’s the way it is. We are out, but next year we will try again to make the fans happy.

"It makes me sad... My team did an excellent job. I don’t like talking about the referee... I’ve told him what I think, but I’m not going to say it here what I’ve said...”

With their European campaign now over, Barcelona must quickly regroup. A high-stakes encounter against Real Madrid in La Liga looms, a fixture that could ultimately decide who claims domestic supremacy.

Lamine Yamal lauds his Barcelona teammates

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal broke his silence following Barcelona’s heartbreaking Champions League exit.

The 17-year-old lauded his teammates' efforts, vowing a comeback to Europe’s elite and shifting focus to their crucial El Clásico showdown.

