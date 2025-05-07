As anticipation builds for the crucial UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain once again showed why their connection with the fans runs deep.

In a moment that has now gone viral, PSG players were seen performing their customary ritual of shaking hands with supporters before heading into the dressing room at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

Achraf Hakimi and other Paris Saint-Germain players jubilate after their 1-0 win at Arsenal on April 29, 2025. Image credit: Xavier Laine

This simple but meaningful tradition has become part of PSG’s biggest matchdays, with players acknowledging their loyal fans before the all-important 90 minutes.

The sight of the team lining up for handshakes brought smiles, cheers, and an outpouring of passion from the home crowd, who are hoping to witness history as PSG chase their first Champions League title.

Watch the viral video below.

Who has the advantage in PSG vs Arsenal clash?

PSG head into this second-leg clash with a narrow 1-0 advantage, courtesy of Ousmane Dembélé’s first-leg strike at the Emirates Stadium.

The French winger, a former Barcelona star, delivered a decisive blow in London, handing the Parisians a valuable away win.

However, there is still everything to play for, as Arsenal remain a formidable opponent under Mikel Arteta, with a dangerous attack capable of turning the tie around.

The atmosphere at the Parc des Princes is expected to be electric, with the home fans hoping their heroes can complete the job and book their place in the Champions League final.

The pre-match handshake ritual added to the sense of togetherness and belief rippling through the club and its supporters.

Dembélé on the Bench as PSG Aim for History

One of the main talking points ahead of the match has been the fitness of Ousmane Dembélé.

The winger, who has been instrumental for PSG this season, is not fully fit and has been named on the bench for the crucial clash.

While his absence from the starting lineup is a blow, manager Luis Enrique has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal.

Dembélé’s presence on the bench still provides hope that he could play a role if needed, especially if the tie moves into a tense final phase.

Fans will be eagerly watching to see if the man who scored the only goal in the first leg can deliver another decisive moment off the bench.

Fans Play Their Part for PSG

The scenes outside the dressing room highlight just how important PSG’s supporters are to the team’s European ambitions.

The handshake ritual is more than just a PR gesture — it’s a symbol of the unity between the players and the fans.

For the supporters, this connection is a source of pride and belief, especially on nights when the stakes couldn’t be higher.

With the entire city of Paris rallying behind them, PSG’s players will hope that the energy from the stands helps push them over the line against an Arsenal side desperate to make its own mark in Europe.

All eyes on PSG vs Arsenal showdown in Paris

As kickoff approaches, all eyes will be on the Parc des Princes. PSG stand on the brink of another Champions League final, but they know Arsenal won’t go down without a fight.

With the crowd roaring, their beloved ritual complete, and the stars ready, PSG’s quest for European glory continues — and the fans are right there with them.

