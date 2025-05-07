Barcelona icon Ronaldinho lights up the Parc des Princes tunnel, chatting with Hakimi ahead of PSG’s huge semifinal against Arsenal

PSG share a viral photo of the Brazil great and Achraf Hakimi in the tunnel ahead of their pivotal match against Partey's Gunners

The former PSG magician reunites with the club, with fans buzzing and full of confidence before Wednesday's crunch encounter

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League semifinal against Arsenal just got an extra dose of magic, courtesy of none other than Ronaldinho.

The Brazilian legend was spotted at the Parc des Princes tunnel ahead of the crucial second leg, engaging in a lively conversation with PSG star Achraf Hakimi.

PSG players train ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League match semis second leg against Arsenal on May 7, 2025. Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The sight of Ronaldinho back at his former stomping ground has sparked excitement among fans of the home side.

Gaucho in attendance for PSG vs Arsenal

Ronaldinho joined PSG in 2001 as a young, gifted attacker from Grêmio. Though his stay at the French giants lasted just two seasons, he left an unforgettable mark on the club.

While he ultimately left for Barcelona in 2003 where he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League, Ronaldinho’s spell at PSG remains a cherished chapter in his career and in the club’s history.

His return to Paris now, in one of the club’s biggest-ever European matches, carries symbolic weight.

Can PSG qualify ahead of Arsenal?

PSG go into the second leg against Arsenal with a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium. However, the tie is far from over.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side has been formidable this season, and they will arrive in Paris determined to overturn the deficit and reach the 2025 Champions League final.

Ousmane Dembele was a major doubt for the PSG vs Arsenal UCL clash, but appears ready to feature for Luis Enrique's team. Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

For PSG, the stakes could not be higher. Having chased European glory for over a decade under Qatari ownership, the club sees this as a golden opportunity to finally lift the coveted trophy.

Ronaldinho’s support for PSG

Ronaldinho’s appearance is more than just a photo opportunity, it’s a message of belief and solidarity.

Speaking to reporters before the game, the Brazilian icon said he was proud to see PSG among Europe’s elite and expressed his hope that they can go all the way this season.

His conversation with Hakimi in the tunnel was captured in a photo shared by PSG on social media, instantly going viral.

Fans flooded the comments, thrilled to see “Gaucho” back in Paris, offering words of wisdom and inspiration to the current generation.

Can Ronaldinho' visit inspire PSG to beat Arsenal?

For PSG’s players, the presence of a legend like Ronaldinho is a reminder to embrace the moment.

Known for playing with a smile on his face, Ronaldinho embodied the idea that football is meant to be enjoyed, even on the biggest stages.

3 reasons Thomas Partey can boost Arsenal vs PSG

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the three main reasons Thomas Partey can be influential for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in their match of the season against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners trail 1-0 from the previous leg, and with the return from suspesnsion of the Ghana midfielder, the Premier League side have reason to dream of 2025 Champions League final appearance where Inter Milan await after edging out Barcelona.

The Italian side won Tuesday's second leg 4-3 after extra time as Federico Dimarco put up a solid defensive display against Lamine Yamal.

Source: YEN.com.gh