Lamine Yamal has added another milestone to his rapidly blossoming career, signing an ambassadorial agreement with global audio powerhouse Beats by Dre.

The announcement came on Friday, May 9, via a visually striking promotional piece that presents the teenage prodigy as the CEO of "Lamine Records."

Lamine Yamal poses in a makeshift studio while putting on the Beats by Dre headset. Photo credit: @beatsbydre/X.

The creative ad not only highlights Yamal’s personal flair but also draws on his deep connection to music and identity.

Joining a star-studded cast that includes Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and LeBron James, the 17-year-old becomes one of the youngest talents to represent the iconic brand.

The clip also features Spanish rapper Morad, a childhood companion of Yamal, with both hailing from the culturally rich neighbourhood dubbed “The 404.”

Dressed in custom Beats Studio Pro headphones echoing the colours of Barcelona, the winger leads a tour through a sleek corporate space, seamlessly blending sport, sound, and street heritage.

Lamine Yamal opens up about ambassadorial deal

Speaking on the partnership, Yamal expressed how deeply music intersects with his life as an athlete.

"I love music for many reasons: it helps me focus before a match, it also helps me relax, and it's an escape into a world of fun," he said, as quoted by Versus.

"For me, Beats is a brand that connects with my personality. I'm really happy to be working with them."

Lamine Yamal's meteoric rise

While his endorsement portfolio expands off the pitch, Yamal's football trajectory has been equally astonishing.

Bursting onto the scene in April 2023 at just 15 years and 291 days, he made his senior debut for Barcelona in a La Liga fixture against Real Betis, as cited by UEFA.

How has Lamine Yamal performed this season

This term, under the guidance of Hansi Flick, he has become a cornerstone in the Catalan club's attacking setup.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Yamal has racked up 39 goal involvements across competitions.

With El Clásico on the horizon, set for Sunday, May 11, Yamal will have another chance to showcase his brilliance as Barcelona face Real Madrid in a crucial encounter that could determine the fate of the La Liga crown.

Who is the youngest Ballon d'Or winner?

Despite racking up records in his fledgling career, Lamine is yet to conquer the Ballon d'Or.

Following his impressive displays this season, calls for him to be considered in this year’s Ballon d’Or conversation have gained traction.

Should he go ahead to win the most coveted individual prize in football, he will usurp Ronaldo Nazario's record as the youngest winner.

The Brazilian clinched the gong at 21 years and 96 days old.

Barcelona to reward Yamal with new contract

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Barcelona is set to secure Lamine Yamal’s future with a bumper five-year contract extension.

The proposed deal includes a significant pay rise, reflecting the youngster’s dazzling performances and growing reputation as Lionel Messi’s heir apparent.

