Lamine Yamal is set to light up San Siro as Barcelona face Inter Milan in the decisive Champions League semi-final clash.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Just six days after their thrilling 3-3 draw in Spain, the two European powerhouses meet again on Tuesday night to battle for a place in this season’s final.

Lamine Yamal’s Ice-Cold Response to San Siro Boos Caught on Camera

Source: Twitter

In the reverse fixture, it was 17-year-old Yamal who stole the show with a dazzling performance that left Inter's defenders in disarray.

His awesome solo goal, where he weaved through the defence and curled a shot into the far corner, was one of the highlights of the night.

Federico Dimarco was substituted before the hour mark as he struggled to deal with the teenager, and Alessandro Bastoni had to stay glued to him throughout.

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi even admitted post-match that it would take three men to stop Yamal in the second leg, underlining just how dangerous the youngster had been.

Ahead of the clash, the Spanish prodigy shared a powerful story featuring an image of Goku turning Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball Z, soundtracked by Myke Towers' track "NIGHTMARE."

Inter Milan fans boo Lamine Yamal

During the pre-match warm-up, Lamine Yamal was met with a hostile welcome from Inter fans as he stepped onto the pitch.

The San Siro crowd showered him with whistles, clearly trying to unsettle the teenage star.

But instead of flinching, Yamal simply laughed off the noise — unfazed and unbothered by the attempt to rattle him.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona: Team news update

Inter Milan face a setback with captain and key striker Lautaro Martinez ruled out due to a hamstring injury picked up in the first leg.

As a result, Mehdi Taremi is expected to partner Marcus Thuram up front. Defender Benjamin Pavard also misses out.

Barcelona, who heavily rotated their squad over the weekend, are likely to recall Lamine Yamal and other regulars for the crunch clash.

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal attend a training session ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter Milan. Photo by Piero Cruciatti.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona have been handed a major boost with Robert Lewandowski returning from injury after a brief spell on the sidelines. However, the Polish striker is not expected to start against Inter Milan, with Ferran Torres likely leading the line.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Balde has not recovered in time and will miss the trip to Italy, as will Jules Koundé, who picked up an injury in the first leg. Captain Marc-André ter Stegen is also absent, as he is not registered for the Champions League.

Young talents Landry Farre and Noah Darvich, who featured in the weekend squad against Real Valladolid, have been included again for the San Siro showdown.

How Inter Milan plans to stop Lamine Yamal

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh noted that Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has outlined plans to neutralise Yamal in their Champions League semi-final return leg.

Lauding the 17-year-old for his exceptional vision and quick decision-making, Inzaghi revealed his side would deploy double-marking tactics to keep the rising star in check.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh