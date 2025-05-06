At just 17, Lamine Yamal has shattered records, becoming La Liga’s youngest scorer and Spain’s youngest international

Barcelona is preparing to reward Yamal’s brilliance with a lucrative five-year contract extension, featuring a massive salary increase

With stunning stats and maturity beyond his years, Yamal has drawn inevitable comparisons to Lionel Messi

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Barcelona top brass are reportedly working just as hard off the pitch to secure the long-term future of their latest prodigy, Lamine Yamal, a player already tipped as the heir to Lionel Messi’s La Masia legacy.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are on the brink of finalizing a blockbuster contract extension for the 17-year-old sensation.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona looks during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between FC Barcelona and Atalanta on January 29, 2025. Image credit: Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal's initial deal runs till 2028

Though Yamal already has an agreement that runs until 2028, thanks to a clause in his first professional contract signed in 2022, the club is now ready to rip up that deal and replace it with a significantly more lucrative package.

Yamal, who will turn 18 on July 13, is expected to sign the new five-year contract once he reaches the age of majority.

Yamal to become highest-paid young player

His agent, the influential Jorge Mendes, has been instrumental in brokering the deal, which will reportedly make the young winger one of the highest-paid players in Barcelona’s squad, a remarkable feat for a teenager.

The deal will also include a hefty release clause, reflecting the club’s determination to ward off interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

The timing of this new deal underscores just how meteoric Yamal’s rise has been. Comparisons to Messi are never made lightly at Camp Nou, but the numbers make a compelling case.

Lamine Yamal's Barcelona stats

By the age of 17 years and 9 months, Yamal has already made 101 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 6 assists in the Champions League alone.

For context, Messi had only seven senior appearances to his name at the same age. The pacy winger's precocity has been record-breaking since the start of the 2023/24 season.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates after winning the Copa del Rey Final match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja on April 26, 2025. Image credit: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

He became La Liga’s youngest-ever goalscorer at 16 years and 87 days, the youngest player and goalscorer for the Spanish national team, and the youngest Barcelona player to feature in the Champions League.

Not content with just breaking records, he has already built an impressive trophy cabinet with a La Liga title (2023), a Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup (2025).

What are Lamine Yamal's national team stats?

Internationally, Yamal has dazzled as well, helping Spain win the European Championship and racking up 19 caps with 4 goals.

His composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and eye for goal have made him indispensable for both club and country, and all before his 18th birthday.

Barcelona’s decision to upgrade Yamal’s contract, per Sport, well ahead of schedule reflects both reward and necessity.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Champions League clash

As Barcelona step onto the pitch at the San Siro this week for the key Inter vs Barcelona clash, much of the talk will understandably be about the battle against Inter.

Yet, in the boardrooms and among the fans, the real victory could come off the field, in the form of a new deal that ensures the club’s future will be built around a player already shaping up to be one of its greatest ever.

Lamine Yamal hailed as best player

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Alessandro Bastoni's high praise for Lamine Yamal ahead of the criticial Inter Milan vs Barcelona Champions League semis second leg on Tuesday.

The top Italian defender picked the Barcelona sensation as the best player he has ever faced despite taking to the pitch against the likes of Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, and Vinicius Jr.

The San Siro showdown is expected to be keenly contested, especially after Opta Supercomputer delivered its latest Champions League predictions that sees Barcelona ranked as second favourites for the title.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh