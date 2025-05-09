Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared an exciting update after meeting with the US Ambassador in Ghana

His meeting could see Ghanaian football fans receiving a special dispensation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Netizens have since reacted, waiting with bated breath for the Black Stars' qualification to the global tournament

Ghanaian football enthusiasts may soon have a reason to smile as diplomatic efforts unfold to ease travel barriers ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A recent high-level engagement between Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer has sparked cautious optimism among supporters eager to experience the global spectacle firsthand.

Okudzeto Ablakwa met with US Ambassador Virginia Palmer in discussions focused on bilateral priorities. Photo credit: @GhanaMFA/X and Issouf Sanogo/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Okudzeto Ablakwa meets US Ambassador in Ghana

Held on Friday, May 9, the meeting explored a variety of pressing bilateral issues.

However, what stood out most was the conversation surrounding the upcoming World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ablakwa disclosed that part of the dialogue specifically focused on how Ghanaian nationals might benefit from a tailored visa dispensation for the tournament.

“Being a globally renowned football-loving country, I initiated discussions on how Ghanaians could benefit from a special dispensation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US is the main host. Great prospects,” he shared on Facebook.

What does World Cup qualification mean to Ghanaians?

Since Ghana's unforgettable World Cup debut in 2006, when the Black Stars lit up Germany with flair and determination, the tournament has evolved into more than just a football event for the citizenry.

For many, qualifying represents not just sporting success, but a broader expression of national pride, economic potential, and diplomatic relevance.

Okudzeto Ablakwa beams with a smile after meeting with the US Ambassador Virginia Palmer. Photo credit: @GhanaMFA/X.

Source: Facebook

Yet, accessing the United States has grown increasingly challenging. Visa application backlogs, currently stretching between six months and a full year in Accra, present a significant hurdle, per Graphic Business.

These delays have been compounded by strict immigration policies from particularly under President Donald Trump, which are expected to affect travel from Africa and Latin America.

Fans react to Ablakwa's meeting with the US Ambassador

Following his meeting with Ambassador Palmer, the possibility of a special travel arrangement tailored for Ghanaian supporters appears increasingly realistic.

Unsurprisingly, the development has stirred online reactions. On Facebook, many users welcomed the news with enthusiasm:

@GoldenGH wrote:

"Our book 📖 is ready 😂😂😂😂"

@AbdulrazakGozah commented:

"Great job 👏"

@OseiMensahFoster rounded things off:

"Aban Papa Aba!"

Ghana's road to World Cup qualification

Meanwhile, on the pitch, the Black Stars are doing their part to ensure Ghana makes its fifth World Cup appearance.

Under the stewardship of Otto Addo, the team currently sits atop Group I after securing consecutive victories over Chad and Madagascar, per CAF Online.

With four qualifiers left, Ghana could mathematically book its ticket by September, provided they triumph over Chad once more and defeats Mali.

However, results elsewhere will also play a role; particularly, Comoros, who remain within touching distance, would need to falter against the Malians to smooth Ghana’s path.

Donald Trump's travel ban plans

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump has allegedly suggested a travel ban that could affect nations participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

One of the countries expected to feature in the tournament may be prohibited from entering the U.S. if it's included on Trump's proposed list.

