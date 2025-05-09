Kurt Okraku urges quick justice for Pooley’s reported murder, calling on the Ghana Police Service to hold perpetrators accountable

Pooley, a devoted Asante Kotoko fan, was reportedly killed during a GPL match in Nsoatre, sparking national outrage

The May 9th Stadium disaster anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of past losses that rocked Ghana football

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

At the 24th anniversary of the May 9th Stadium Disaster, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, delivered a heartfelt plea to the Ghana Police Service.

He called for expedited action in identifying and prosecuting those responsible for the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Nana Frimpong aka Pooley.

Ghana football Association President Kurt Okraku demans justice for late Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley. Image credit: ghanafaofficial, AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

The solemn event, which pays tribute to the 127 fans who lost their lives in 2001 due to a stampede during a match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, served as a poignant backdrop to address ongoing safety concerns in Ghanaian football.

Pooley’s death in Nsoatre rocks Ghana football

Pooley, an ardent Asante Kotoko fan, was reportedly murdered on February 2, 2025, during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

Official Kotoko statement confirming the death of Francis Nana Frimpong aka Nana Pooley who lost his live in Nsoatre on February 2, 2025. Image credit: AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

The incident drew widespread condemnation from the sporting fraternity and the general public, renewing debates about security measures at match venues and the role of law enforcement in maintaining order during high-stakes fixtures.

Hooliganism in Ghana football and stadium violence

Quoted by ghanafa.org, Kurt Okraku emphasised that Pooley’s death is not an isolated tragedy but a stark warning that Ghanaian football must do more to protect its supporters.

"The loss of Pooley is a painful reminder that we still have work to do in protecting the lives of supporters and preserving the sanctity of the game," he stated.

The GFA capo's remarks highlighted the need for collaboration between stakeholders, clubs, league organisers, security services, and fans to uphold safety standards and prevent further bloodshed at stadiums.

GFA’s commitment to fan safety in Ghana

In his speech, Mr. Okraku reaffirmed the GFA’s dedication to creating a safer environment for football lovers.

He pointed to ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other relevant agencies to review and strengthen stadium security protocols.

"We cannot afford to wait for another tragedy before we act. Football is meant to unite us, not divide us. It must be a source of joy, not mourning," he asserted.

Kurt Okraku's call for justice for Pooley

The GFA President issued a direct appeal to the Ghana Police Service, urging them to prioritise the investigation into Pooley’s murder and ensure that justice is served.

"I strongly urge the Ghana Police Service to pursue justice swiftly and ensure those responsible for his untimely death are held accountable,” he said.

His appeal echoed the sentiments of many football fans who demand not only justice but assurance that such violence will not recur.

Pooley, Kotoko's greatest-ever supporter

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the opinion of ex-board member of Asante Kotoko, Kwaku Amponsah, who picked the late fan as the club's most iconic supporter of all time.

For Mr. Amponsah, Pooley was not among the richest Kotoko sons who supported the club with their wealth, but he still made an indelible mark with his unwavering passion for the Reds.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh