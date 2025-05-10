Antoine Semenyo’s long throw-in against Arsenal was a game-changer, helping Bournemouth secure a thrilling victory

While practiced in pre-season, Semenyo’s long throw was more powerful than expected, catching both fans and opponents off guard

With 11 goals and 7 assists this season, Antoine Semenyo’s growing form has attracted the attention of major clubs

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola has shed light on one of the most exciting aspects of the Cherries' gameplay which centers on Antoine Semenyo's exceptional long throw-ins.

While the team had been practicing these throws during pre-season, the explosive distance Semenyo achieved during their recent dramatic 2-1 win against Arsenal left even the coach in awe.

Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth during a training session at Canford Performance Centre on May 06, 2025. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

This skill, which contributed to Dean Huijsen’s decisive header, has added a new dynamic to Bournemouth’s set-piece strategies.

Antoine Semenyo's throw-in quality

Bournemouth’s pre-season training sessions were filled with a variety of drills designed to fine-tune the team’s tactics and individual skills.

Iraola, always keen to get the most out of his players, included a segment focused on long throws.

While the team was aware that Semenyo had the ability to deliver long throws, the immense distance he achieved in the match against Arsenal was beyond what anyone had expected.

Antoine Semenyo after his sides 2-1 win during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on May 03, 2025. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

According to Iraola, the long throws had been part of their tactical training to ensure they could use all possible avenues to break down opponents, as reported by Bournemouthecho.co.uk.

However, the precision and power Semenyo showed in delivering the throw-in that led to Huijsen’s goal were impressive and caught everyone by surprise.

The throw itself, a weapon capable of threatening the opposition with the same level of intensity as a corner kick, could now be an integral part of Bournemouth's attacking strategy.

Antoine Semenyo's Premier League impact for Bournemouth

Semenyo's remarkable long throw aside, the Ghanaian striker has proven to be one of Bournemouth’s most dynamic players this season.

With 11 goals and 7 assists in 39 appearances so far, he’s emerged as a crucial figure in the Cherries' forward line.

Semenyo’s combination of speed, physicality, and technical skill has made him one of the standout performers of the season, and many clubs are now monitoring his progress closely.

EPL transfers: Tottenham, Liverpool interests in Semenyo

The Ghana attacker's all-around performances, combined with his unexpected throw-in abilities, have led to growing interest from major Premier League clubs such as Tottenham, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

While Bournemouth will undoubtedly be keen to keep hold of their prized asset, the lure of top-tier football may be tempting for Semenyo.

The interest from such prestigious clubs reflects his growing stature in the game and the significant potential he has.

For Bournemouth, it will be crucial to either secure his future at the club or plan for life without him if he makes the move to one of the Premier League giants.

Semenyo's personal EPL milestone

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the individual record set by Antoine Semenyo in Bournemouth's 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium.

The ex-Bristol City striker netted the opening goal of the encounter on 23 minutes before Rasmus Hojlund equalized for Ruben Amorim's Man United who would compete in the 2025 Europa League final vs Tottenham.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh