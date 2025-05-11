Andre Ayew marked his 500th professional game against former club Marseille, celebrating a remarkable two-decade career

Dede Ayew’s journey began at Olympique Marseille, where he developed into a top talent, eventually amassing 227 appearances in Ligue 1

From the Premier League to the Qatari Stars League, Ayew’s career reflects global adaptability, with key stints at Swansea, and West Ham

Ghanaian football legend Andre Ayew added another historic chapter to his illustrious career on Saturday, May 10, 2025, as he marked his 500th professional appearance during Le Havre’s Ligue 1 encounter against his former club, Olympique Marseille.

Despite the 3-1 defeat at Stade Océane, the night belonged to Ayew, whose two-decade-long journey in professional football continues to inspire.

Andre Ayew celebrates goal in the Le Havre AC and RC Strasbourg Alsace Ligue 1 match on May 4, 2024. Image credit: Lou BENOIST/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Andre Ayew at Marseille

Ayew’s professional journey began in 2007 when he made his senior debut for Olympique Marseille.

The Ghanaian forward, recently dropped from Ghana's squad, son of the legendary Abedi Pele, rose through the youth ranks of the French giants and eventually cemented his place in the first team.

His stint at Marseille shaped his early years and laid the foundation for what would become a remarkable career.

During his time in the French top flight, the Ghana captain made 227 appearances, more than any other league he has featured in.

He also spent time in the French second division (Ligue 2), where he played 25 matches during loan spells early in his career, further honing his skills before his breakthrough with Marseille.

Andre Ayew in the Premier League

In 2015, Ayew made the leap to the English Premier League, joining Swansea City.

His debut season in England was impressive, scoring 12 goals and quickly becoming a fan favorite.

After a brief stint at West Ham United, he returned to Swansea, continuing to make an impact in the Championship as well.

Ayew's English career includes 102 Premier League appearances and 87 in the English Championship, showcasing his adaptability and consistency across different levels of English football.

His performances in the Championship were particularly vital during Swansea's push for promotion, although play-off appearances are not included in his 500-game tally.

Ayew in Turkey and Qatar

In 2018, Ayew moved to Fenerbahce in Turkey’s Super Lig, where he featured in 29 matches and contributed valuable experience to the Istanbul-based club.

Though his time in Turkey was brief, it added another dimension to his already diverse playing career.

The playmaker later took his talents to the Middle East, signing with Al Sadd in Qatar. There, he played 30 matches in the Qatari Stars League, helping the club with both leadership and attacking prowess.

His time in Qatar highlighted Ayew’s enduring quality and professional commitment, even in the twilight of his career.

Andre Ayew's return to the French Ligue 1

The U20 World Cup winner's return to France with Le Havre marked a full-circle moment.

Joining the Ligue 1 newcomers in the 2023/24 season, the veteran forward brought experience to a youthful squad fighting to survive in the top division.

On his milestone 500th appearance, he started against Marseille, his boyhood club in a poignant encounter that symbolized the longevity and full arc of his professional journey.

Lucas Beraldo of PSG, Andre Ayew of Le Havre during the Ligue 1 football match between PSG and Le Havre AC (HAC) at Parc des Princes stadium on April 20, 2025. Image credit: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Le Havre currently sits 16th in the Ligue 1 table, just above the relegation zone, with 31 points from 32 matches.

Ayew's leadership and big-game experience could prove crucial in the final stretch of the season as the club battles to retain its top-flight status.

Ayew’s career is a testament to endurance, versatility, and professionalism. From Marseille to England, Turkey, Qatar, and back to France, he has continually reinvented himself while maintaining a high level of performance.

