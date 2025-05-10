Forgotten Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer was on target as Hamburger SV qualified for the Bundesliga

The 23-year-old has been one of Hamburg's most important players en route to making a return to the German top flight

He would hope his form at club level catches the eye of Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of the next call-up later this month

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer reminded the technical handlers of the Black Stars of his quality.

The Berlin-born forward produced a standout performance on Saturday, May 10, as Hamburger SV finally booked their return to the Bundesliga.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored twice against Ulm to push Hamburger SV into the Bundesliga. Photos by Oliver Hardt/Bundesliga and Alex Bierens de Haan.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer fires Hamburg to Bundesliga with brace

The 23-year-old forward found the net twice in a dominant 6-1 triumph over Ulm, a result that confirmed his side's promotion to the top flight for the first time since 2018.

The victory capped off a long and frustrating journey for the Dinos, who had narrowly missed out on promotion in previous seasons.

But in the 2024/25 campaign, the tide turned. With one matchday to spare, coach Merlin Polzin’s team sealed the deal, collecting 59 points from 33 outings.

They also topped the scoring charts in the division with an eye-catching 76 goals.

Hamburg's stature in German football

For a club of Hamburg’s pedigree, their return to the elite feels overdue.

Once a permanent fixture in the Bundesliga, the Dinos are six-time national champions, with three of those titles coming during the Bundesliga era.

They also boast a historic European triumph, being one of just three German clubs to lift the UEFA Champions League, per the Bundesliga's website.

Königsdörffer's role in Hamburg's qualification

Central to Hamburg’s resurgence has been the rise of Konigsdorffer.

The former Dynamo Dresden attacker produced his most prolific season to date, recording 14 goals and three assists, according to Flashscore.

His brace against Ulm was a fitting way to sign off Hamburg’s promotion charge and underlined his growing influence in the squad.

His movement off the ball and eye for goal were particularly impactful in unlocking deep blocks.

Will Königsdörffer's Hamburg Bundesliga qualification lead to a Black Stars call-up?

Despite his fine club form, his international career with Ghana has gone cold.

His experience at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was far from memorable, and since then, he has fallen out of favour with Black Stars boss Otto Addo.

However, with the Unity Cup looming later this month, Konigsdorffer’s resurgence might offer a compelling reason for national team reconsideration.

His end-of-season flourish could well serve as the spark to reignite a dormant international journey.

Königsdörffer reflects on his form

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has reflected on his impressive start to the season.

The 23-year-old attributed his fine form to the unwavering trust shown by his coach — a confidence boost that’s propelled him forward.

Since joining Hamburg in the 2022/23 season, the Berlin-born forward is currently enjoying his most prolific campaign yet.

