The legendary Moroccan footballer has passed away, and the football world has flooded social media with emotional tributes

Ahmed Faras reached the pinnacle of the African game in 1975 and 1976 after clinching two major honours

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has sent a touching tribute to mourn one of Africa's greatest-ever footballers

The football world mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, as former Moroccan national team captain, Ahmed Faras, passed away at the age of 78 on Wednesday, July 16.

Faras leaves behind a rich legacy in the history of Moroccan and African football, and his name remains synonymous with the greatness of the Atlas Lions.

The iconic footballer was a symbol of dedication, skill, and leadership. Born in Mohammedia in 1947, Faras' journey in football began with his training at Jeunesse de Mohammedia, a club where he would make his name.

His time at the club spanned from 1965 to 1982, during which he became the club's all-time top scorer, netting 231 goals in 784 appearances.

According to RFI, Ahmed Faras, aged 78, passed away after enduring a prolonged illness as African football mourns the loss of a true icon.

Faras' contributions helped the club to significant success, including winning the Moroccan championship in 1980.

He was also the league's top scorer in two seasons, 1969 and 1973, solidifying his position as one of Morocco's greatest football talents.

Ahmed Faras, Atlas Lions' hero

While his club career was decorated, it was his role with the Moroccan national team that cemented Faras as a football legend. The 1976 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ethiopia stands as the pinnacle of his international career.

Faras captained the Moroccan side to their first and only AFCON title to date, a monumental achievement in the nation’s football history.

Faras led his team through a challenging competition, scoring three crucial goals in the tournament, displaying the sharp finishing and leadership that would define his legacy.

As Morocco’s captain, Faras set a standard for future generations, becoming the national team's all-time leading scorer. According to Wikipedia, he scored 36 goals in 94 appearances, a record that still stands today.

His tally of 36 goals is significantly ahead of others, including Salaheddine Bassir (27 goals) and former Chelsea and Ajax winger, Hakim Ziyech (25 goals).

Faras was 1975 African Footballer of the Year

In 1975, Ahmed Faras became the first Moroccan and Arab player to win the prestigious African Footballer of the Year award, a groundbreaking achievement that recognized his immense talent and contribution to African football.

His victory in the African Ballon d'Or placed him alongside the continent's best players, and his influence on Moroccan and African football continued long after his playing days had ended.

During his retirement, Faras remained an iconic figure in African football. A host of football legends, including Sonny Anderson, Rivaldo, Cafu, and Roger Milla, gathered to honor his impact on the sport during his anniversary celebration in 2019.

Cameroonian striker Roger Milla described Faras as "one of the greatest footballers in Africa," a sentiment that is echoed by countless football fans and experts around the world.

Tributes pour in for Ahmed Faras

Faras’ passing has left a deep void in the world of football. Messages of condolence have flooded in from all corners of the globe, paying tribute to his exceptional legacy.

The Moroccan Football Federation also paid tribute, declaring that Faras’ name would forever remain "immortal" in the history of Moroccan football.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe also conveyed his condolences on the passing of Ahmed Faras by saying:

''Ahmed Faras was an outstanding leader both on and off the field. His contributions to football in Morocco and on the African Continent laid the foundation for the current globally respected Moroccan and African Football players.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football and its President Fouzi Lekjaa, and the people of Morocco. Ahmed Faras will forever live in our hearts and minds. May his Soul Rest in Peace.”

Moroccan sports journalist Nabil Djellit wrote on X:

''Top scorer in the history of the Moroccan national team with 36 goals in 96 appearances, Ahmed Faras has left us. First African BO for #Maroc, he won the AFCON in 1976. He spent his entire career at Chabab Mohammédia. Great player''

