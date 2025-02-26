Otumfour Osei Tutu II has charged Asante Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League to honour late fan Pooley

The life patron of the Porcupine Warriors would also cater for Pooley children's education though his educational fund

The death of the late supporter has forced the Ghana Football Association to enhance reforms, safety, and security protocols

The Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko on February 2, 2025, ended in tragedy when a devoted supporter of the Kumasi-based club, Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley, was tragically stabbed to death.

Pooley’s untimely passing has deeply shocked the Kotoko family and the entire Ghana football industry, sparking an outpouring of grief and solidarity from supporters, players, and officials alike as the Ghana Police continue to investigate the incident, with Bechem United offering a GHC 100, 000 reward for anyone who helps the search for justice with key information.

Trophy to honour Pooley

In a show of respect for the life lost, sources have told YEN.com.gh, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, the revered Asantehene and the owner of Asante Kotoko, has vowed to honour Pooley’s memory by rallying the team towards winning the 2025 Ghana Premier League title. This heartfelt mission now serves as both a tribute to a fallen fan and a symbol of unity and strength for the entire Kotoko community.

''We do not do anything without consulting our life patron. So the team consulted Otumfour about the way forward following Pooley's death. You know we took a break from all football activities and we recently resumed training. Otumfour wants us to win the league to honour Pooley. He says he would be very happy if we are able to achieve this feat so that Pooley's unrivaled support would always be remembered at the mention of the trophy,'' the source stated.

The tragic death

Pooley, who was known for his unwavering loyalty and passion for Asante Kotoko, met a tragic end during the game against Nsoatreman FC on February 2. What should have been a thrilling encounter between two of the top teams in the Ghana Premier League turned into a nightmare when violence broke out. Pooley, who had been cheering for his beloved team, was fatally stabbed.

The Asante Kotoko family has been left reeling from the loss of one of its most committed supporters. Pooley was not just a fan but a symbol of the passion and dedication that runs through the veins of every Kotoko supporter. His tragic death has left a hole in the hearts of his fellow fans, but it has resulted in the Ghana Football Association enhancing reforms and measures to guarantee safety and security at match centers.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Pooley, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. This season, we are playing not just for the glory of the club but also for Pooley. His love for Kotoko will inspire us to push harder, fight longer, and ultimately achieve the success that he, like all our supporters, truly deserves. As I mentioned the great king wants us to to win for him, to honour him in the best possible way,” the source added.

This heartfelt sentiment has resonated deeply with the team, the fans, and the entire Asante Kotoko community.

Players are now motivated by the desire to ensure that Pooley’s name lives on in the history of the club and the league, with the team set to return fully to competitive action after March 6 when the late fan's funeral would take place in Kumasi.

The call to action has not only motivated the players but has also galvanized the supporters. Fans across the country are rallying behind their team, with many saying they will honor Pooley’s memory by continuing to show their loyalty and support, whether in the stands or through various fan initiatives.

The tragic event has also sparked discussions about the importance of fan safety and the role of sports organizations in ensuring the security and well-being of attendees at matches.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s leadership has been crucial in turning this tragedy into a source of inspiration. Under his stewardship, Asante Kotoko has consistently been one of the most successful clubs in Ghana, and the Asantehene’s leadership now serves as a unifying force for the club’s fans and players.

His call to honor Pooley with the ultimate prize is more than just a sporting goal; it is a mission that speaks to the heart of what it means to be a part of the Asante Kotoko family.

The 204/25 Ghana Premier League

As Asante Kotoko gets ready for the remainder of the 2025 Ghana Premier League season which they lead after 19 games, their mission has never been clearer. They are not just playing for the title; they are playing for Pooley.

The tragedy that befell the club has ignited a new sense of purpose and determination within the team, one that will drive them forward in the pursuit of glory.

The road ahead will not be easy, but with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II leading the charge and the support of an entire fanbase behind them, Asante Kotoko is primed to make a powerful push for the league title. The memory of Pooley will serve as a constant reminder of the passion and dedication that defines the club, and every victory will be a tribute to the life of a supporter who gave everything for his team.

In the end, the Ghana Premier League title would be a fitting tribute to Pooley’s legacy. It would serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Asante Kotoko faithful and their unbreakable bond with their team. For Pooley, and for all the supporters who make the club what it is, Asante Kotoko will fight on, stronger than ever.

Greatest Kotoko fan

YEN.com.gh reported former Kotoko NCC chairman Kwaku Amponsah's declaration of Pooley as the team's most iconic supporter of all time.

