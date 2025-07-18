The son of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has been seen working his way back to full fitness after a series of injury setbacks

The talented midfielder’s development has been disrupted by persistent knocks, which have slowed his rise in the game

He previously featured for one of Ghana’s traditional football powerhouses before making a move to the United Arab Emirates

Rodney Appiah, son of Ghanaian football icon Stephen Appiah, is back in training, reigniting his ambition to carve out a name for himself in the professional game.

The 23-year-old's journey has been far from smooth. Once seen as the heir to his father’s footballing legacy, his promising start was derailed by persistent injuries that stunted his progress.

Stephen Appiah's son, Rodney, has been spotted in training, working his way back to fitness. Photo credit: @442Images/X, officialmeatpie/Instagram, and @3SportsGh/X.

Rodney Appiah's promising career hampered by injuries

He began at Kingstep FC, a Division Two outfit co-owned by his dad and former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston.

There, his early displays hinted at potential. In 2021, he made a jump to Accra Great Olympics, signing during the second transfer window under then-coach Annor Walker.

Rodney’s time with the Dade Boys started with excitement, but injuries quickly became a recurring theme.

Despite flashes of talent, he struggled to stay fit and never quite found rhythm. In total, he made 22 appearances and played just 707 minutes in all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Stephen Appiah trains with his son Rodney. Photo credit: stephenappiahofficial/Instagram.

A subsequent move to Sporting FC in the United Arab Emirates offered a fresh start, but the story didn’t change much.

Game time remained limited, and the dream of establishing himself as a mainstay in midfield remained just out of reach.

Rodney Appiah spotted back in action

Recently, the young midfielder was seen at the La Bawaleshie Park in East Legon, strapped with a knee support but taking part in a light-hearted kickabout.

Among those on the pitch were familiar faces, former and current Black Stars players, adding a nostalgic touch to the moment.

Whether he’ll return to the UAE or land a deal with a Ghana Premier League side remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Rodney isn’t giving up.

In a video shared by sports blogger @officialmeaptie18, Rodney was captured training under the guidance of a personal coach.

Focused and sharp, he showed glimpses of the technical ability that once turned heads.

The footage reignited hope that the midfielder still has something to offer.

Watch the video:

Rodney wants to carve his own legacy

Rodney knows better than most what it means to carry a legacy. But he’s not trying to fill Stephen Appiah’s boots—he’s just looking to lace up his own.

“Obviously I can’t do what he did, he’s a great man, and he has done a lot for the country. I just hope I will do my best and make sure I show what I have,” Rodney said two years ago, as quoted by Sports World Ghana.

When asked about his father’s influence on his journey, his words were heartfelt:

“Obviously I get everything I had from my dad; he is my coach, my mentor, my manager, my everything. He shows me how to move on the field, how to be disciplined.”

Rodney Appiah 'punished' as dad watches on

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a moment of tough love in grassroots football as Rodney Appiah got a taste of old-school discipline during a casual kickabout.

The ex-Black Stars captain looked on as his second son was given a stern reality check in what was his first appearance in the informal match.

