Ghanaian international Thomas Teye Partey has disclosed an unexpected full-time job outside football, albeit jokingly

The 31-year-old, aside from his expertise on the pitch, has embraced fatherhood with pride

His future at Arsenal continues to hang in the balance as the club is yet to renew his contract, which expires next month

Thomas Partey may be known for his commanding presence in midfield, but off the pitch, the Ghanaian international has humorously admitted he holds a demanding role outside of football.

In a light-hearted interview segment, the 31-year-old was asked about how he spends his free time. With a grin, he responded:

Thomas Partey revealed that taking care of his daughter, Alaia, with his partner Janine Mackson is a 'full-time' job. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane/Getty and thomaspartey5/Instagram.

Partey's unexpected full-time job outside football

"Taking care of my daughter. And it is a full-time job," he told The Footy Culture.

While fans are used to seeing Partey marshal the engine room at Arsenal, few might have guessed his most treasured role involves early mornings, bottle feeds, and bedtime stories.

Since welcoming their daughter, Alaia, in January 2024, Partey and his partner, Janine Mackson, have occasionally shared precious family moments with followers on Instagram.

Present dad and a sweet partner: Partey's life off the pitch

Partey and Mackson's love story, which reportedly began in 2022, was kept under wraps until it began gaining public attention in late 2023.

In June of that year, Janine travelled to Ghana to meet Partey’s family. Just four months later, she revealed her pregnancy on social media, setting the stage for a new chapter in their lives, per the Sun.

That chapter officially began on January 23, 2024, when baby Alaia was born.

The joy in the Partey household grew even more when, just three months after becoming parents, the Black Stars midfield linchpin proposed during a holiday getaway.

Is Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal?

While Partey is clearly embracing fatherhood with pride, his professional journey remains a topic of hot debate, especially as his contract with Arsenal nears expiration.

Currently tied to the North London side until June 30, 2025, the Ghanaian's future has drawn significant interest from European heavyweights, including former club Atletico Madrid and runaway La Liga champions FC Barcelona.

Yet, according to The Athletic’s trusted insider David Ornstein, the Gunners are determined to keep the Ghanaian international in their long-term plans.

"They want to renew Thomas Partey's contract, he wants to stay, but will they reach an agreement? If they don't, will they look elsewhere?

"They are already looking at possible alternatives for him but let's see what happens," Ornstein revealed during a segment on NBC Sports, as quoted by Football London.

Partey reveals his passion for painting

In a more light-hearted piece, YEN.com.gh highlighted Thomas Partey's surprising revelation about his alternative career dream.

The Arsenal midfielder shared that he once had a strong passion for painting and even attended an artisanal school to hone his skills.

“I used to be good at it, but now I don’t know,” Partey humorously admitted.

