Thomas Partey revealed he would have loved to play alongside Ghana legend Michael Essien, praising the former Chelsea star’s influence and legacy

Partey has had an impressive 2023/24 season with Arsenal, playing a key role in their Champions League run and is expected to extend his contract with the club

Meanwhile, Essien has high praise for Partey, choosing the Arsenal star over himself when comparing their primes, calling him a “fantastic midfielder”

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed the Ghanaian football legend he would have loved to share the pitch with, either at club level or in the national team.

The 31-year-old, who has enjoyed a strong 2023/24 campaign with the Gunners, admitted that former Chelsea star Michael Essien is his dream teammate.

Thomas Partey Names Ex-Ghanaian Star He Would've Loved to Play With

Source: Getty Images

Partey has successfully put past injury issues behind him and become one of Arsenal’s standout players this season.

He played a key role in helping Mikel Arteta’s side reach the semi-finals of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, where they were eventually knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Partey missed the first leg of the tie in London, he returned for the second leg, but his presence wasn’t enough to stop the French giants from progressing.

As his contract at Arsenal nears its June expiration, there are growing expectations that the Ghana international will sign an extension to remain at the North London club.

Partey picks Essien as his dream midfield partner

Speaking in a quick-fire Q&A session with The Footy Culture, Partey did not hesitate when asked which former player he would have liked to play alongside. “Michael Essien,” he replied with admiration.

The midfielder also shared a past effort to convince Essien to come out of retirement and rejoin the Black Stars before he officially hung up his boots in 2021.

“I spoke to him a few times to come back to the Black Stars, but it is too late now,” Partey added with a smile.

Essien heaps praises on Partey

Interestingly, Essien has also previously praised Partey in return.

In an interview with Sporty FM, the former Chelsea midfielder was asked to compare himself to Partey.

Rather than boast about his own illustrious career, Essien humbly gave Partey the edge.

“Between myself and Thomas Partey in our primes, I don’t think I would pick myself. I would go for Partey. He is a fantastic midfielder, you know,” Essien said.

Essien, who was a fan favourite at Chelsea during his peak years after a move from Lyon, won multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

Now retired and turned coach, Essien—like Partey—once captained the Black Stars and remains a respected figure in Ghanaian football.

Partey, with two goals and two assists in 21 Premier League games this season, continues to prove his worth on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh