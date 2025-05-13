Cristiano Ronaldo’s son made his debut for Portugal's U15s, impressing scouts from major clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham

Ronaldo Jr.’s Portugal U15 debut has sparked interest from 10 Bundesliga clubs, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

After his standout debut, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s transfer race heats up, with more than 17 Clubs reportedly monitoring him

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and a host of European clubs are reportedly in the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the 14-year-old son of the legendary Portuguese forward.

His recent debut for Portugal’s U15 team has turned heads across Europe, with a number of top-tier clubs now keeping close tabs on the young talent.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr warms up prior to the Men's U15 International match between Portugal and Japan as part of the Vlatko Markovic tournament on May 13, 2025 in Zagreb. Image credit: Jurij Kodrun

Source: Getty Images

The growing interest in Ronaldo Jr. has sparked what could be a fierce transfer battle, as up to 17 clubs are said to have scouted him, including prominent Bundesliga sides and even top Serie A teams, per The Sun.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. makes Portugal debut

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. made his much-anticipated debut for Portugal's Under-15 team in a 4-1 victory over Japan’s U15 squad.

The match, held on Tuesday, saw the youngster come off the bench to raucous applause, a moment that drew attention to his potential.

His performance was reportedly solid, with scouts from several major clubs keenly observing the match.

The debut was an emotional one for many, including Ronaldo's mother, as the young star took his first steps in international youth football.

Will Manchester United sign Ronaldo Jr.?

For Manchester United, the connection to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is deeply personal given Ronaldo enjoyed two successful stints at Old Trafford.

This legacy could give United a unique advantage in the race for Ronaldo Jr.'s signature albeit the Al-Nassr forward left Old Trafford in an acrimonious manner in his second spell.

Is Tottenham Hotspurs interested in Ronaldo Jr.?

While United is widely regarded as the frontrunner, Tottenham Hotspur has also shown interest in Ronaldo Jr, per reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr speaks to a coach prior to Portugal U15 vs Japan U1 at Vlatko Markovic tournament at Stadium Sveti Martin na Muri on May 13, 2025 in Zagreb, Croatia. Image credit: Jurij Kodrun

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham's desire to bolster their youth development system makes them a strong contender in the battle for Ronaldo Jr., though the presence of Manchester United could complicate matters.

Which Bundesliga and Serie A clubs scouted Ronaldo Jr.?

In addition to the English clubs, there are reports of up to 10 Bundesliga teams sending scouts to the match.

Clubs like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are all rumored to have representatives at the game.

The level of interest from these German sides highlights the growing awareness of Ronaldo Jr.'s talent and suggests that he could soon find himself at the center of a European bidding war.

Reports have also surfaced that Serie A’s Inter Milan, Juventus, and Atalanta have been monitoring the progress of the son of the great CR7.

This broad interest from both domestic and international clubs signals the high regard in which Ronaldo Jr. is held, and as his reputation grows, so too will the competition for his signature.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh