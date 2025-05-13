Manchester United, Tottenham, Bayern Munich Linked With Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s son made his debut for Portugal's U15s, impressing scouts from major clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham
- Ronaldo Jr.’s Portugal U15 debut has sparked interest from 10 Bundesliga clubs, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund
- After his standout debut, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s transfer race heats up, with more than 17 Clubs reportedly monitoring him
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and a host of European clubs are reportedly in the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the 14-year-old son of the legendary Portuguese forward.
His recent debut for Portugal’s U15 team has turned heads across Europe, with a number of top-tier clubs now keeping close tabs on the young talent.
The growing interest in Ronaldo Jr. has sparked what could be a fierce transfer battle, as up to 17 clubs are said to have scouted him, including prominent Bundesliga sides and even top Serie A teams, per The Sun.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. makes Portugal debut
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. made his much-anticipated debut for Portugal's Under-15 team in a 4-1 victory over Japan’s U15 squad.
The match, held on Tuesday, saw the youngster come off the bench to raucous applause, a moment that drew attention to his potential.
His performance was reportedly solid, with scouts from several major clubs keenly observing the match.
The debut was an emotional one for many, including Ronaldo's mother, as the young star took his first steps in international youth football.
Will Manchester United sign Ronaldo Jr.?
For Manchester United, the connection to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is deeply personal given Ronaldo enjoyed two successful stints at Old Trafford.
This legacy could give United a unique advantage in the race for Ronaldo Jr.'s signature albeit the Al-Nassr forward left Old Trafford in an acrimonious manner in his second spell.
Is Tottenham Hotspurs interested in Ronaldo Jr.?
While United is widely regarded as the frontrunner, Tottenham Hotspur has also shown interest in Ronaldo Jr, per reports.
Tottenham's desire to bolster their youth development system makes them a strong contender in the battle for Ronaldo Jr., though the presence of Manchester United could complicate matters.
Which Bundesliga and Serie A clubs scouted Ronaldo Jr.?
In addition to the English clubs, there are reports of up to 10 Bundesliga teams sending scouts to the match.
Clubs like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are all rumored to have representatives at the game.
The level of interest from these German sides highlights the growing awareness of Ronaldo Jr.'s talent and suggests that he could soon find himself at the center of a European bidding war.
Reports have also surfaced that Serie A’s Inter Milan, Juventus, and Atalanta have been monitoring the progress of the son of the great CR7.
This broad interest from both domestic and international clubs signals the high regard in which Ronaldo Jr. is held, and as his reputation grows, so too will the competition for his signature.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh