Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has made his debut for Portugal’s Under-15 national team on Tuesday

The young forward featured as a second-half substitute in their 4-1 win over Japan in a friendly match

His appearance marks the beginning of his international journey, following in the footsteps of his legendary father

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. made his debut for Portugal’s Under-15 team in a commanding 4-1 victory over Japan at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia on Tuesday.

The young Portuguese side dominated their opening match of the tournament, securing an impressive win to kick off their campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior has made his debut for Portugal’s Under-15 national team on Tuesday. Photos: @cristiano.

Source: Twitter

Ronaldo Jr., widely known as ‘Cristianinho’, was named in the matchday squad but started the game on the bench.

As reported by Goal, the Al-Nassr youth talent eventually made his international debut in the second half, coming on as a substitute for Abdu Cassama.

Ronaldo’s mother watches grandson make Portugal debut

Maria Dolores Aveiro, mother of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, was present at Sveti Martin Na Muri to watch her grandson take the field.

The 70-year-old, who often supports her son from the stands, shared a post on Instagram ahead of the match.

"Good luck to Portugal (under 15)."

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Cristiano Junior

Proud dad Ronaldo was quick to post a message of congratulations on social media.

He wrote:

"Congratulations on your debut for Portugal, son. Very proud of you!"

What's next for Cristiano Junior?

Ronaldo senior is still going strong at the age of 40 for Al-Nassr's first-team and it seems his son may be destined to be a professional one day as well.

The Portugal icon missed his club's 9-0 drubbing of Al Akhdoud on Monday, but he is expected to return to action in the team's upcoming Saudi Pro League game against Al-Taawoun on May 16.

Meanwhile, his son is set to face Greece and England with the Under-15s as the tournament continues.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract extension in limbo

Elsewhere, Ronaldo’s future with Al-Nassr remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire in just two months.

The 40-year-old Portuguese forward, who joined the Saudi side in 2023, has been in impressive form, scoring 91 goals in 103 appearances, including 23 goals in 28 games this season.

Despite his contributions, Al-Nassr find themselves in third place, 11 points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, with only three games remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Elite semi-final clash against Kawasaki Frontale at King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

According to MARCA, the Real Madrid legend had been expecting to sign a two-year extension, which would keep him at the club past his 42nd birthday.

However, the report suggests that negotiations have stalled due to Al-Nassr's recent poor form, which includes their elimination from the AFC Champions League at the semi-final stage following a 3-2 loss to Japanese side Kawasaki on April 30.

Chairman Wontumi vows to bring Ronaldo and co. to Kotoko

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi made a bold declaration, stating his intent to bring Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Vinicius Jr. to the Ghana Premier League.

While the idea appears improbable, Wontumi remains steadfast in his belief that he can turn it into reality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh