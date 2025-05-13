Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo has hit new heights this season, scoring 11 goals and adding 7 assists

Manchester United has reportedly opened talks with Bournemouth for the hot cake Ghana international

Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal are also vying for Semenyo's signature, intensifying competition for the Bournemouth star

Manchester United has reportedly opened discussions with Bournemouth over the potential signing of striker Antoine Semenyo.

However, the deal could prove complicated as a host of top-flight clubs are also eyeing Semenyo, with Bournemouth reportedly valuing the player at a hefty £70 million.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United FC on April 27, 2025. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

According to TalkSPORT, the Red Devils are keen on securing the services of the Ghanaian forward, who has been in stellar form this season.

Semenyo’s impressive 2024/25 Premier League campaign

The Bournemouth striker's performances during the 2024/25 season have been nothing short of sensational.

The 24-year-old has reached new heights in terms of goal contributions, showcasing both his finishing ability and playmaking skills.

In 40 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, Semenyo has notched up 11 goals and 7 assists, making him one of the standout players for the Cherries this season.

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth reacts during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United FC at Vitality Stadium on April 27, 2025. Image credit: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Notably, 9 of his goals and 6 assists have come in the Premier League, underlining his ability to perform in the most competitive league in the world.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, and his ability to contribute consistently in both creating and finishing chances has made him one of the most sought-after forwards in English football.

Double back-to-back goals against Manchester United

What makes Semenyo’s potential move to Manchester United even more intriguing is his recent record against the Red Devils.

The Ghanaian international scored twice against United in the Premier League this season, once at Old Trafford and once at the Vitality Stadium.

His clinical finishing and ability to exploit space in the final third were on full display, as he troubled United’s defense on both occasions.

Semenyo’s ability to perform against top teams has only increased his stock, with United’s coaching staff no doubt taking note of his strong performances.

His double against the Red Devils suggests that he could have the potential to thrive at a bigger club, particularly given his ability to find the back of the net against some of the league’s best defenders.

Which Premier League teams wants to sign Antoine Semenyo?

While Manchester United has reportedly made their move, they are far from the only club interested in signing Semenyo.

In fact, his excellent season has led to strong interest from several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal.

Each of these clubs is looking to bolster their attacking options, and Semenyo’s form makes him an attractive proposition for all of them.

Chelsea, in particular, are in the midst of a rebuilding phase under Enzo Maresca, and they are likely to be in the market for a striker who can provide a solid goal-scoring threat, with doubts still persisting in terms of Nicolas Jackson's future.

Tottenham, too, is looking for a long-term successor to Harry Kane, and Semenyo’s versatility and movement in the final third could be an ideal fit for their attacking setup.

Arsenal, meanwhile, is looking to build on their strong 2024/25 season and may see Semenyo as a player who can add depth to their attack.

How much is Antoine Semenho valued by Bournemouth?

Bournemouth’s reported asking price of £70 million may seem steep for a player who, until this season, had been relatively unknown on the larger stage.

However, the Cherries are under no pressure to sell, and Semenyo’s value has skyrocketed due to his performances this term.

Given his current form and potential for further growth, the £70 million valuation could prove to be a fair price in the current market.

For Manchester United, this could represent a significant investment, but one that may pay off in the long term if Semenyo continues his rise as one of the Premier League’s top attacking talents.

The hefty price tag also reflects the growing competition for his signature, with other clubs willing to pay top dollar for a player of his caliber.

Can Antoine Semenyo perform at Manchester United?

Should Semenyo make the move to Manchester United, it would represent the next step in his development as a player.

United, currently lacking progress in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim, could offer him the opportunity to showcase his talent at one of the most respected football clubs in the world.

The Ghanaian international could slot into United’s attack as a versatile forward capable of playing across the front line as he has demonstrated for Bournemouth and the Black Stars of Ghana during the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Semenyo long throw magic against Arsenal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Antoine Semenyo's long throw-in assist in Bournemouth's Premier League win at Arsenal, with many fans hilariously mistaking him for Rory Delap.

The 37-yard throw helped Dean Huijsen to score against the Gunners as the Cherries secured a crucial away win at the Emirates Stadium, with much of the credit going to Ghana's Semenyo.

