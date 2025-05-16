Samuel Osei Kuffour, affectionately called Sammy Tuga, owns one of the most lavish mansions in the country

Now retired from active play, the ex-Bayern Munich star accrued his wealth from his successful career and smart investments

In this report, we take a look at his East Legon mansion, reportedly valued at a staggering GHC 24.7 million

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

When discussing iconic Ghanaian footballers who have successfully bridged the gap between life on the pitch and affluence off it, Sammy Kuffour stands out as a shining example.

Once a commanding presence in the heart of Bayern Munich's defence and a pillar of the Black Stars’ backline, Kuffour now enjoys the rewards of years of grit and precision in a home that echoes both prestige and planning.

Sammy Kuffour featured in a Bayern Munich legend's game against Man United's 1999 legends at Old Trafford on May 26, 2019. Photo by Nathan Stirk.

Source: Getty Images

Sammy Kuffour owns a lavish GHC 24.7 million mansion in East Legon

Tucked away in the upscale East Legon enclave of Accra, Kuffour's residence is no ordinary structure; it’s a statement of legacy carved in concrete and class.

Valued at over GHC 24.7 million, the mansion is a testament to strategic foresight, mirroring a man who didn't just build a football career but constructed a life beyond the game.

A look at the exterior of Kuffour's mansion

From the moment one steps onto the expansive, meticulously tiled compound, it’s evident this home was designed with intention.

A well-positioned swimming pool complements a delicately crafted water fountain near the main entrance, offering an instant sense of serenity.

Sammy Kuffour’s stunning mansion in East Legon has a well-designed swimming pool sitting on the compound. Photo credit: FC Bayern Munich/YouTube.

Source: Youtube

Subtle yet thoughtful landscaping, a tribute to his Kumasi heritage—famously dubbed the Garden City—frames the property, blending greenery with grandeur in perfect harmony.

Inside the interior of Kuffour's luxurious home

The interiors match the exterior opulence.

Lavish furniture choices blend comfort with elegance, while a spiralling staircase fitted with a finely wrought balustrade adds a touch of architectural finesse.

Lining the walls are photographs chronicling Kuffour’s journey from local prodigy to global football icon.

His days at Bayern Munich are immortalised through memorabilia, jerseys, and trophies—personal tokens that map out a glittering career.

Sammy Kuffour opens up about retirement plans

Interestingly, life post-retirement wasn’t always envisioned to be in Ghana.

The former centre-back admitted he once considered staying abroad but eventually felt the pull of home.

“I didn’t want to return to Ghana after retirement,” he confessed, “but I thought of ways I could give back to the community,” he told Bayern Munich's media.

Sammy Kuffour's football legacy

Kuffour’s rise began at just 15 when he moved to Europe after a stint with King Faisal, signing for Torino F.C. in 1991.

Two years later, he joined Bayern Munich. Following a loan spell at FC Nürnberg in Germany’s second tier, he returned and eventually earned a permanent spot in the Bavarian giants’ senior squad.

Over 11 seasons, Kuffour became a defensive cornerstone at the Allianz Arena, winning multiple Bundesliga titles and crowning it all with a Champions League triumph in the 2000–2001 season, as noted by Transfermarkt.

His crowning moment arguably came in the Intercontinental Cup, where he netted the decisive goal and walked away as Man of the Match, per Bayern's website.

A sneak peek into Agyemang Badu's luxurious home in East Legon

In a related feature, YEN.com.gh offered a glimpse into Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's luxurious residence nestled in East Legon, one of Accra’s most upscale neighbourhoods.

The ex-Black Stars midfielder’s home boasts a beautifully kept compound, complete with vibrant greenery and a chic summer hut.

Despite the opulence, Badu noted that his priority isn’t extravagance but rather building a serene and comfortable environment for his family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh