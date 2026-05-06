Arsenal will have to follow strict protocols set by UEFA if they win their first UEFA Champions League title this month

Mikel Arteta’s side reached the final after a 2-1 aggregate victory over Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, May 5

The Gunners will now face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Saturday, May 30

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Arsenal will have to follow a set of strict protocols laid down by UEFA if they go on to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title later this month.

Mikel Arteta's side secured their place in the final with a narrow 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, completing a 2-1 aggregate win over Atlético Madrid in their semi-final clash.

Arsenal will have to follow some laid-down protocols by UEFA if they win their maiden Champions League title this month. Photos: Nigel French/Josh Taming.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal qualify for Champions League final

The first half was tightly contested with limited attacking quality, but Arsenal managed to take the lead just before the break when Bukayo Saka finished from close range, giving the Gunners the advantage on aggregate.

Atlético Madrid came out with more attacking intent in the second half and tested the Premier League leaders on several occasions, but the North London outfit held firm to secure their progression to the final.

According to ESPN, the Gunners will now wait to discover their opponents, with the other semi-final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain yet to be decided.

Champions League rules Arsenal must follow

As Arsenal balance their push for the Premier League title with preparations for the final, there are key regulations they must follow should they lift the trophy.

UEFA enforces strict rules regarding the handling and use of the Champions League trophy.

Firstly, the winners are only presented with the original trophy during the ceremony, after which they receive a replica version.

Bukayo Saka scores the decisive goal as Arsenal become the first team to go 14+ games unbeaten in a single Champions League campaign. Photo: Nigel French.

Source: Getty Images

The replica trophy must remain under the club’s control at all times and cannot leave the country, England in Arsenal’s case, without prior written permission from UEFA.

As stated in Article 11 of the competition rules:

“Replica trophies awarded to winners of the competition (past and current) must remain within the relevant club’s control at all times and may not leave the club’s country without UEFA’s prior written consent.”

In addition, clubs are prohibited from allowing the trophy to be used by third parties in a way that suggests any commercial association with UEFA or the competition.

“Clubs must not permit a replica trophy to be used in any context where a third party (including sponsors and other commercial partners) is granted visibility or in any other way that could lead to an association between any third party and the trophy and/or the competition. Clubs must comply with any trophy use guidelines that the UEFA administration issues.”

Arsenal now return to domestic action, where they face West Ham United on Sunday.

Arsenal make Champions League history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal made history in the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 victory (2-1 on aggregate) over Atlético Madrid in the semi-final second leg on May 5, 2026

The Gunners are the first team to play 14 or more matches in a single Champions League campaign without suffering defeat.

Source: YEN.com.gh