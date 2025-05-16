Ghanaian international Benjamin Asare pulled up for an interview in Accra in his brand-new salon car

Asare went viral after he was sighted using a commercial vehicle after returning from Black Stars duty

He is set to return to action for Hearts of Oak on Sunday, May 18, when they face Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League

Accra Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Benjamin Asare is beginning to enjoy the rewards of his dedication to the beautiful game.

The 32-year-old recently turned heads when he arrived in style for an interview with Hot FM, cruising through the streets of Accra in a sleek, dark blue Hyundai Elantra.

Benjamin Asare poses with his brand-new Elantra vehicle gifted to him by Alhaji Seidu Agongo. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Benjamin Asare cruises in his new Elantra for interview

Captured in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asare was seen stepping confidently out of his new ride, donning a sleeveless, multicoloured top on a black canvas, paired with casual black sweatpants.

He completed his laid-back look with a cap, a digital watch, and simple slippers—an outfit that subtly mirrored his grounded personality.

On arrival, he exchanged pleasantries with some of the radio station’s staff before making his way into the studio.

Once the session wrapped up, he quietly slid back into his car and drove off, avoiding any unnecessary fanfare.

The stylish vehicle wasn’t just a flashy purchase—it was a well-earned gift.

Benjamin Asare receive car gift after trotro episode

Earlier this month, Asare received the car from Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Seidu Agongo, who doubles as the CEO of Class Media Group.

The gesture came in response to a viral video that captured the experienced goalkeeper using Ghana’s popular public transport system, “trotro.”

In the footage, he was seated in the front seat of the minibus, headed to training—an image that sparked mixed reactions among fans.

Critics questioned how a national team player, even with sporadic call-ups, could still rely on public transport.

On the other hand, admirers of the player lauded his humility, praising his down-to-earth approach in an era where image often overshadows practicality.

Benjamin Asare shares reason behind his viral trotro video

Asare later explained the rationale behind his commuting choice, citing logistical constraints.

He revealed that the Hearts of Oak training grounds in Pobiman are not well-served by ride-hailing platforms like Uber or Bolt, leaving him with limited options.

His decision to take the trotro, he said, was a matter of necessity, not preference.

A quick check on Google Maps supports his point; a trip from Pobiman to central Accra can stretch up to an hour, depending on traffic flow and the selected route.

For a professional athlete managing time, fatigue, and match prep, reliable transport isn't a luxury, it's part of the performance equation.

Asare returns to action against Berekum Chelsea

Back on the pitch, Asare continues to let his gloves do the talking.

With 13 clean sheets in 23 Ghana Premier League matches, according to stats from Flashscore, he has been instrumental in Hearts of Oak’s push up the table.

As noted by Sofascore, the Phobians will be on the road, heading to Berekum’s Golden City Park to face Chelsea, who were narrowly edged out of the FA Cup by rivals Asante Kotoko.

Benjamin Asare to be honoured by ex-goalkeepers

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that the Ghana National Ex-Goalkeepers Union (GNEGU) is set to for his outstanding debut with the Black Stars.

The ceremony is scheduled for May 20, 2025, at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra.

