In the world of football, respect among peers carries a weight that statistics often can’t measure.

Back in 2016, Lionel Messi, widely hailed as the greatest player of all time, paid a remarkable tribute to Ghana’s all-time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan.

When Messi showered praise on Asamoah Gyan

The Argentine maestro acknowledged the former Black Stars captain as one of the finest finishers he’s ever witnessed.

For Ghanaian fans, Messi's words validated what many had long believed: Gyan wasn’t just prolific; he was a forward whose consistency, work rate, and sense of occasion placed him among Africa’s elite.

“I like his hard work and dedication to his national team and his clubs. I watch him play several times and I really like the goal he scored against Germany in Brazil,” Messi told 90 Minutes Extra, as cited by Ghanaweb.

That goal, scored during the 2014 FIFA World Cup against a formidable German side, remains one of the most memorable moments in Gyan’s international career.

Not only did it showcase his composure and timing, but it also underlined his ability to deliver on the biggest stages — a rare trait even among top strikers.

Statistically, Gyan’s résumé speaks volumes. With 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars, per Transfermarkt, the former Sunderland and Al Ain forward remains Ghana's record scorer.

Yet beyond the numbers was a relentless desire to represent his nation with pride — a trait Messi himself applauded.

“I might say that; he is one of the greatest goal scorers I have ever seen,” the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner added.

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Messi's rare praise

Later that year, Kumasi-based radio station Boss FM caught up with Gyan to reflect on Messi’s unexpected praise. The now-retired 39-year-old striker couldn’t hide his joy.

“Yes I heard him. In all honesty, I was excited to hear that a colleague has taken note and admires my level of commitment when I play for my national team,” Gyan said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

He went on to explain how such recognition fuelled his motivation:

"My commitment on the field of play has never been in doubt. You never know who may be watching you whenever you are playing.

"People would criticise you whether your performance is good or bad and for Messi to acknowledge me the way he did makes me happy and motivates me to continue doing what I do best because currently he is the best player in the world.”

Though Gyan hung up his boots in 2023, his legacy as Ghana’s most reliable marksman, especially in high-pressure moments, remains intact.

From World Cup goals to crucial AFCON strikes, his presence in the penalty area was defined by intelligent movement, aerial dominance, and a poacher’s instinct rarely matched in African football.

Meanwhile, Messi’s own career has reached its twilight, but his influence is undiminished.

After conquering football’s ultimate prize at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he could yet feature in the 2026 edition, as Argentina eyes back-to-back triumphs.

Asamoah Gyan names his dream club

