King Promise showcased his football knowledge when asked to name his all-time best midfielders

The newly crowned TGMA Artiste of the Year included two Ghanaian icons and a Chelsea legend in his list

He also shared his thoughts on who is likely to win the UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and PSG

Fresh from being crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly known as King Promise, revealed a lesser-known side of himself—his deep connection to football

While his smooth vocals and chart-topping singles like 'Terminator' have catapulted him to stardom, the award-winning musician has always harboured a parallel passion for the beautiful game.

King Promise included Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien in his list of GOAT midfielders. Photo credit: Soccrates Images/Getty, @manuelphotos_1/X and Richard Sellers/Getty.

King Promise weighs in on football, reveals his top 3 GOAT midfielders

Speaking in a recent interview with Hitz FM, the Nungua-born star opened up about his football dreams prior to music stardom.

“I thought I would have been a footballer because that is one of my passions. I am a midfielder,” he admitted.

During the engaging chat, the presenter asked King Promise to list his all-time top three central maestros.

Without hesitation, he proudly named Michael Essien, Frank Lampard, and Stephen Appiah—two Ghanaian icons alongside Chelsea’s all-time top scorer and legendary box-to-box dynamo.

The uniqueness of King Promise's GOAT midfielders

As noted by Planet Football, Essien was known for his tireless engine, defensive acumen, and ability to break lines with explosive runs.

Lampard, on the other hand, redefined the attacking midfielder role with unmatched late runs into the box and consistent goal contributions, per The Athletic.

Appiah brought composure, leadership, and vision, often dictating the tempo of Ghana’s play with remarkable poise.

King Promise picks Caicedo, others as current best midfielders

When asked to switch gears and name current standout performers in the middle of the park, the Chelsea faithful kept his loyalty intact.

He highlighted Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo, two players who have emerged as pivotal figures in Chelsea’s evolving midfield setup.

He also acknowledged Pedri of Barcelona and Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid.

Here's the full interview:

Is King Promise a good footballer?

King Promise’s knowledge of football isn’t just for show.

He frequently laces up for casual games in his neighbourhoods of Nungua and Sakumono, and even gets involved in matches while in Virginia, USA.

His grounded involvement in local and overseas community football keeps his passion for the sport alive, even as his music career soars.

Inter Milan vs PSG: King Promise picks UCL winner

As discussions drifted towards the looming UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, the singer was reluctant to call a winner. Pressed for a prediction, he responded with humour and honesty:

“I [don't do well] at predictions, and usually when I preempt the winner before games, it turns out the opposite so I would sit this one out,” he explained, noting that with Chelsea not in the mix, his emotional investment is a bit lower this season.

Sports journalist celebrates King Promise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated sports journalist Gary Al-Smith joined fans in honouring King Promise following his big win.

Gary showed up at the Grand Arena to support the Terminator crooner, who was named Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

