Cr ystal Palace clinched their first-ever major trophy with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final

Palace’s victory secures them a Europa League spot, reshaping European qualification from the Premier League

Four Premier League clubs hoping for European football now see their chances dashed due to Palace’s historic win

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Crystal Palace’s historic 1-0 win over Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup final has had major implications for European qualification, and it’s bad news for four Premier League clubs.

Eberechi Eze’s first-half strike proved decisive at Wembley, giving Palace their first-ever major trophy.

Crystal Palace’s FA Cup Win Ends European Dreams for Four Premier League Clubs

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles also had goalkeeper Dean Henderson to thank, as he saved a crucial penalty from Omar Marmoush and made several key stops to preserve the lead.

Despite City dominating possession and creating multiple chances, Pep Guardiola’s men failed to find the net and fell short of a third straight FA Cup triumph.

Palace’s victory secures them a place in the UEFA Europa League next season, joining the team that finishes sixth in the Premier League.

Four Premier League clubs affected by Crystal Palace victory

Had City won the FA Cup and also finished in the top five — as expected — the Europa League spot would have trickled down to the seventh-placed team, with the eighth-placed club taking England’s sole spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

However, Palace’s win means the new Europa League slot is now locked in for them, and only the top six and Conference League qualifiers will play in Europe.

This outcome ends any European hopes for Brentford, Brighton, Bournemouth and Fulham, who all had an outside chance of finishing eighth and potentially qualifying for the Conference League.

For context, Brentford and Bournemouth have never played in Europe, Brighton featured in the Europa League last season, and Fulham famously reached the Europa League final in 2010. But with no trickle-down qualification this time, their European ambitions have been dashed.

Palace’s triumph is a dream come true for their fans — but a nightmare for those still chasing a continental breakthrough.

Eddie Nketiah wins FA Cup

English-Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah has lifted the English FA Cup with Crystal Palace after their 1-0 triumph over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who recently announced his decision to switch international allegiance to Ghana, came off the bench in the 78th minute to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta during the intense final on Saturday evening.

His appearance helped Palace hold on to their slim lead and secure a historic victory over the defending champions.

Ghanaians slam Nketiah

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Crystal Palace star Eddie Nketiah's apparent openness to switch allegiance from England to Ghana stirred debate online.

On X, reactions poured in from Ghanaian fans, many of whom pushed back against the idea.

One user bluntly stated, "We don't need him, please. He should wait patiently for England."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh