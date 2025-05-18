Antoine Semenyo's hopes of playing in Europe next season has been dashed by Eddie Nketiah and Crystal Palace

His Bournemouth were in contention for a Conference League spot until Palace stunned Man City to win the FA Cup

YEN.com.gh explains how Palace's victory against Pep Guardiola's men effectively crushed Semenyo's dreams

Football often presents a paradox where one player’s rise inadvertently signals a setback for another.

That’s the scenario playing out between Eddie Nketiah and Antoine Semenyo: two forwards with striking similarities in background and position but currently experiencing contrasting fortunes.

Eddie Nketiah’s FA Cup win with Crystal Palace crushed Antoine Semenyo’s European dreams with Bournemouth. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth and Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, both attackers have emerged as promising options for their respective clubs.

While Nketiah operates as a traditional striker, Semenyo’s adaptability allows him to perform across multiple attacking roles.

Yet, despite these shared traits, Nketiah's recent triumph has unintentionally ended Semenyo’s aspirations of featuring on the continental stage next season.

Crystal Palace’s Wembley heroics seal Europa League spot

On Saturday, May 17, Crystal Palace delivered a monumental upset, overcoming Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Eberechi Eze’s composed finish in the 16th minute was the difference-maker in a tense affair at Wembley, as noted by Al Jazeera.

Although Pep Guardiola's side mounted considerable pressure—including a missed penalty—they were ultimately denied by a resolute Palace unit.

The victory marked the South London outfit’s first major trophy and secured one of England’s two Europa League slots.

The win not only rewarded Palace with a major silverware but also significantly altered the European qualification picture.

How Nketiah dashed Semenyo's Bournemouth European dreams

Semenyo’s Bournemouth had been in the mix for a potential UEFA Conference League place, competing with Brentford, Brighton, and Fulham for a late-season push.

However, the FA Cup result changed the dynamics, according to Sky Sports.

With Palace claiming the Europa League berth, and the sixth-placed side securing the second spot, the Conference League ticket now passes to the team finishing seventh.

Antoine Semenyo reacts after his Bournemouth teammate missed a last-gasp chance against Aston Villa on May 10, 2025. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

Currently, Nottingham Forest occupy that position.

Bournemouth, despite achieving their best-ever Premier League points tally, 53 with two games remaining, sit nine points adrift, effectively ending any hopes of European football next term.

Run-in for both Semenyo and Nketiah

As the campaign nears its conclusion, Crystal Palace will return to league action against Wolves on May 20 before wrapping up the season with a visit to Anfield on May 25.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will aim to finish strong, though with little left to chase.

They face Manchester City on the same day as Palace square off against Wolves before hosting Leicester City on the final matchday.

Could Semenyo and Nketiah play together for Ghana?

Interestingly, both forwards could yet link up at the international level.

Semenyo has already been integrated into the Black Stars set-up, and Nketiah may soon follow suit.

Despite making his England debut in 2023, FIFA’s eligibility guidelines permit a switch since he has only featured in a friendly.

The Arsenal academy graduate has recently shown willingness to accept a national team invitation.

Eddie Nketiah's spiritual reaction after FA Cup win

YEN.com.gh also highlighted Eddie Nketiah’s spiritual response after Crystal Palace secured their historic first major trophy on Saturday afternoon.

The English-born striker, who departed Arsenal last summer, featured briefly as Palace pulled off a shock victory over Manchester City.

