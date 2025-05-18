Antoine Semenyo exploded onto the scene with 11 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for Bournemouth, earning interest from Man United

Despite injuries, Thomas Partey returned to help Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reach the Champions League semi-finals

Mohammed Kudus showed glimpses of brilliance at West Ham United but worryingly underperformed overall

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes a look at Ghana’s finest players in the 2024/25 English Premier League season.

From breakout seasons to hard-fought battles in midfield, the Ghanaian contingent has offered moments of magic and glimpses of brilliance.

While some have soared, others have struggled to hit the heights expected. Here’s our definitive ranking of the top five Ghanaian players in the Premier League this season.

1. Antoine Semenyo – Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo has emerged as not just the standout Ghanaian in the Premier League this season, but arguably one of the best-performing strikers across the division.

With 11 goals and 7 assists in the 2024/25 campaign, per Transfermarkt, the Bournemouth forward has been a revelation.

Semenyo’s influence has been instrumental in Bournemouth’s solid mid-table finish, with the former Bristol City man scoring back-to-back Premier League goals against Manchester United this season.

More impressively, his performances haven’t gone unnoticed by the Premier League giants, with the Red Devils of manager Ruben Amorim reportedly eyeing him as their top striker target this summer.

In a season where many established names have faltered, Semenyo’s consistency, hunger, and match-winning displays place him firmly at the summit of Ghana’s top performers in the 2024/25 Premier League.

2. Thomas Partey – Arsenal

Though injuries limited his minutes earlier in the season, Thomas Partey returned at a crucial time to anchor Arsenal’s midfield during the business end of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side made a deep run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and are on course to finish second in the Premier League.

Partey, when fit, brought calm, experience, and defensive stability to Arsenal’s engine room as he demonstrated in Arsenal's Champions League dominance over Real Madrid with a high-level performance.

While he didn’t light up the stat sheet like Semenyo, Partey’s tactical intelligence and leadership made him an indispensable part of one of Europe’s most formidable teams.

Overall, given his display in the UEFA Champions League as well his some top Premier League performances from the ex-Atletico Madrid player, 2024/25 was decent for Thomas.

3. Mohammed Kudus – West Ham United

Expectations were sky-high when Mohammed Kudus made his Premier League debut, and while he’s shown flashes of brilliance, the season has ultimately fallen short of the hype.

In 31 league appearances, Kudus has managed just 4 goals and 3 assists, a modest return for a player once touted to take the league by storm.

Despite the underwhelming stats, Kudus remains a talent capable of brilliance, and a stronger showing in 2025/26 could catapult him up these rankings in the future if he stay in the Premier League.

4. Jordan Ayew – Leicester City

Leicester City’s return to the Premier League has ended in heartbreak, with relegation confirmed after a season plagued by inconsistency.

Jordan Ayew, who joined the Foxes in a surprise move, managed 6 goals and 1 assist in 35 appearances.

However, much of his time was spent coming off the bench or playing in unfamiliar roles.

As a veteran in a young and faltering team, he lacked the service to truly impact games.

While his numbers weren’t disastrous, his influence waned as the season progressed, especially under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

It remains to be seen whether Ayew stays in the top flight or looks abroad for his next challenge.

5. Kamaldeen Sulemana – Southampton

After a promising start, his influence dipped as injuries and tactical tweaks limited his effectiveness.

In 30 appearances, he notched 5 goals but failed to register an assist, underscoring a lack of end product in the final third for relegated Southampton.

His raw pace and direct style of play remain his strongest assets, but the winger often struggled with decision-making and finishing.

Still young and brimming with potential, the Ghanaian international has the tools to become a Premier League mainstay, he just needs refinement.

Mohammed Kudus to leave West Ham United

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the latest West Ham United transfer news regarding Mohammed Kudus, with the Hammers reportedly willing to offload the Ghanaian midfielder if they receive the right price.

The Black Stars playmaker, who dazzled at Old Trafford in West Ham's win, has a contract with Graham Potter's side that runs until June 2028, but the Premier League outfit are said to be ready to sell one of their most valuable assets in Kudus to fund their 2025/26 rebuilding exercise.

