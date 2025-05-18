Lamine Yamal scored another trademark left-footed curler against Villarreal, drawing strong comparisons to Dutch legend Arjen Robben

The 17-year-old has netted several similar goals this season, including strikes against Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Espanyol

Fans on social media are dubbing him “Robben 2.0,” praising his consistent ability to cut in from the right and finish with precision

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Football fans are drawing striking comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Arjen Robben following the teenager’s latest wonder goal for Barcelona against Villarreal.

The 17-year-old forward once again lit up the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys during Barça’s final La Liga fixture of the season.

Fans Compare Lamine Yamal’s Style to Arjen Robben After Curling Goal

Source: Getty Images

Despite an early setback — with Villarreal’s Ayoze Pérez opening the scoring in the 3rd minute after breaking Barcelona’s defensive line — it was Yamal who stole the spotlight.

In the 38th minute, the young sensation produced another moment of magic.

Picking up the ball on the right wing, Yamal cut inside with confidence before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike into the bottom corner — a move fans are beginning to see as his trademark.

Fans compare Yamal to Arjen Robben

The goal, shared widely on social media, drew instant comparisons to Arjen Robben, the Dutch icon known for his signature move of cutting in from the right and curling shots into the far corner.

Yamal has now scored several goals in that exact style, including against Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and most recently Espanyol.

Supporters were quick to notice the similarity, flooding social media with side-by-side videos and dubbing the Barcelona starlet “Robben 2.0” or “Robben’s regen.”

@KGeN_Community said:

"Bro is the new Robben!:

@DocDoLi said:

"This is literally the same goal Robben scored week in week out for Bayern. A literal carbon copy."

@customwyd added:

"It's like i'm watching Robben play football again."

@ola_csv commented

"This guy is Robben’s regen!!!!!! That left foot is lethal and no team can stop it over 90 mins 😂. Superstar!"

With nine league goals this season — many scored in that signature fashion — Yamal is fast becoming known not just for his potential, but for a style eerily reminiscent of one of football’s modern greats.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh