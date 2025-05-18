Lamine Yamal continues to dazzle in what has been a breakthrough season for the 17-year-old sensation.

The teenage forward produced yet another magical moment for Barcelona, scoring a brilliant goal in their final La Liga match of the season against Villarreal on Sunday afternoon.

Lamine Yamal scores another curling goal against Villarreal in La Liga

Source: Getty Images

The game at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys got off to a rocky start for the Catalan giants, as Villarreal took an early lead.

Ayoze Pérez found the back of the net in the 3rd minute after exploiting Barcelona’s high defensive line, calmly finishing with his left foot inside the box.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically thanks to Yamal, who has been in electric form during the second half of the campaign.

The youngster stepped up once again, playing a decisive role in Barcelona’s response.

In the 38th minute, Yamal delivered a moment of pure brilliance as seen in a video shared on social media.

Picking up the ball on the right wing, he cut inside with purpose and unleashed a thunderous shot into the down corner—an increasingly familiar sight for fans this season.

It was a goal that not only levelled the score but also showcased his growing confidence and flair.

With this strike, he reached his ninth La Liga goal of the season, capping off an extraordinary year that has seen him become one of the club’s most exciting young stars.

In all competition, the Spanish winger has bagged 19 goals and registered 22 assists.

Fans react to Lamine Yamal's wonder goal

Yamal's latest performance adds another standout chapter to his remarkable debut season, reinforcing his reputation as one of the brightest talents in European football.

Fans flooded social media with praise for Yamal’s stunning goal from a tight angle once again, with some even calling for him to win the Ballon d’Or.

@Kamaldeen__ posted

"That area of the pitch is now the Yamal Zone."

@AhsanQuadri_ said:

"19 goals, 22 assists this season in all competitions for Lamine Yamal. He now has way more G/A than Vini's so called "Ballon Dor" Season."

@thekingadjor said:

"Yamal wan do aa make a join him for Ballon’Dor movement eish"

@wicked_leaderz added: 1m

"If the ballon dor is for the best player in the world then it’s for Lamine Yamal."

Source: YEN.com.gh