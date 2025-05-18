Barcelona's teen sensation, Lamine Yamal, has been tipped by many fans to clinch the 2025 Ballon d'Or Award

The shouts for Yamal to win football's most coveted prize have been loud in recent weeks following the youngster's red-hot form

With social media buzzing, one fan wrote, "He's not only the most enjoyable player to watch; he is also the most impactful player"

Lamine Yamal continues to make waves across Europe, with his dazzling form for FC Barcelona fuelling growing calls for the 17-year-old to clinch the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Despite his age, the prodigy has consistently delivered performances that defy expectations, earning plaudits from fans.

Lamine Yamal has been widely tipped to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, replacing Rodri as the holder of football's most coveted prize.

Lamine Yamal scores stunner in Barcelona's narrow loss

On Sunday afternoon, the teenage phenom once again reminded the football world of his extraordinary potential.

With Barcelona trailing by a goal against Villarreal, the moment called for brilliance—and Yamal responded with typical flair.

Receiving a pass just outside the penalty arc, he appeared to be boxed in by a compact Villarreal defence.

But the left-footed magician weaved through the pressure, shifting his body weight to carve out space.

In a flash, he unleashed a thunderous strike from a distance, blasting the ball past the keeper to restore parity.

That wonder goal wasn’t just a visual delight—it was statistically significant.

According to Squawka, no player across Europe's elite leagues has netted more goals from outside the area this term than Yamal, a testament to his long-range precision and decision-making under pressure.

Fermín López later nudged Barcelona ahead, flipping the script entirely. But the visitors would not go quietly.

Villarreal mounted a comeback of their own, scoring twice to secure a dramatic win in the penultimate fixture of the La Liga season.

Fans heap praise on Lamine Yamal, call for Ballon d'Or crowning

Although the Catalan giants ended up on the losing side, the narrative was dominated by Yamal’s individual brilliance.

Social media buzzed with admiration, with some even touting him as a shoo-in for football’s most coveted individual honour.

@sonkodero affirmed:

"Special. Elite. The best Yamal."

@Marcolized claimed:

"It's time! Not only is he the most enjoyable player to watch, he is also the most impactful player for his team."

@Brendon_Ndlovu chimed in:

"You can’t stop the inevitable. He has won our hearts by playing PURE football. Not trophies, not penalty goals or tap-ins. Pure Joga bonita."

@Penaldo__Pessi aimed a subtle dig at Real Madrid:

"Lamine Yamal does it again. Madrid fans will cry more 😂😂. Ballon d'or loading. All Top 3 spots of that Ballon d'Or will be from Barca."

Adding to his already-impressive résumé, Yamal reached another landmark during the Villarreal clash.

Per Sofascore data, the youngster became the first player in any of Europe’s top five domestic competitions this season to complete 150 successful dribbles.

As calls for his Ballon d'Or nomination grow louder, one thing is clear: Lamine Yamal isn’t just a rising star—he’s already shining on the biggest stages.

