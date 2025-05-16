Lamine Yamal delivered another stunning performance, scoring the decisive goal that crowned Barcelona La Liga champions

A car reportedly struck a crowd of Espanyol fans outside the stadium, injuring 13 as the shocking incident marred Barca's excellent night

Carlo Ancelotti's final season at Real Madrid ends trophyless, as the club fell short in both domestic and European competitions

Barcelona have secured the 2024/25 La Liga title in emphatic fashion, sealing their triumph with a victory over city rivals Espanyol on May 15, but the amazing night was overshadowed by an injury incident outside the Stage Front stadium.

The game, which was decided by another moment of brilliance from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, marked a landmark achievement for new head coach Hansi Flick in his debut season at the helm.

Lamine Yamal leads Barcelona to La Liga title

The 17-year-old prodigy delivered a dazzling piece of skill that led to the opener in the 53rd minute. His vision, balance, and composure defied his age, sending the visiting Barcelona fans into raptures.

It was Yamal’s eighth goal contribution in the last six league matches, a testament to his rising influence on the team despite his youth.

His ability to turn games on their head has drawn comparisons to some of Barcelona’s all-time greats.

Hansi Flick wins La Liga in debut Barcelona season

Barcelona’s appointment of Hansi Flick last summer raised eyebrows, with many questioning how the German’s style would mesh with the club’s storied identity.

However, Flick has silenced the doubters by blending tactical discipline with attacking flair, guiding a rejuvenated squad to domestic glory, scoring 97 goals in 36 La Liga games this season.

The win over Espanyol not only clinched the title but also highlighted Barcelona’s growth throughout the season.

The Catalan giants have combined defensive resilience with youthful exuberance, thanks in large part to the emergence of talents like Yamal, Pedri, and Gavi.

Tragedy outside the stadium at Espagnol vs Barcelona

The joy inside the stadium was tragically overshadowed by a disturbing incident outside RCDE Stadium, where a car ploughed into a group of Espanyol supporters.

Local authorities confirmed that 13 people suffered minor injuries, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause and whether the act was intentional, per The Mirror.

Both clubs released statements expressing solidarity with the victims and praising emergency services for their swift response.

The mood among fans was understandably subdued as news of the incident rocked the match, which had to be stopped for a while before it later resumed to be completed.

Barcelona dominate Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid again

In stark contrast, Real Madrid's season ends in disappointment following Barcelona's 2024/25 La Liga success.

Despite a promising start, Los Blancos faltered in key moments and failed to mount a consistent title challenge.

A late rally against Mallorca had briefly kept their hopes alive, but Barcelona’s win rendered it meaningless.

