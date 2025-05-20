Mohammed Aminu may be clubless, but his lifestyle is anything but ordinary as he flaunts luxury cars, designer clothes, and lavish trips

Bold tattoos and high-end fashion define the ex-Man City gem Aminu’s current image, from Gucci fits to statement ink

The former Ghana Premier League star was tipped to reach greater levels, but failed to make it into Pep Guardiola's star-studded City side

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Once hailed as one of Ghana’s brightest footballing prospects, Mohammed Aminu's journey from a teenage prodigy at WAFA to being signed by Premier League giants Manchester City was seen as a fairytale.

However, after a series of unsuccessful loan spells and an eventual release from the English giants, Aminu has taken a different route, one dominated by high-end living off the pitch.

Mohammed Aminu. Image credit: aminu_mo

Source: Instagram

He has been without a club since September 2022, according to Transfermarkt, but the former Manchester City winger continues to captivate his followers on social media with his luxurious lifestyle.

Mohammed Aminu's social media presence

Aminu's presence on Instagram and other platforms remains strong, with his timeline reading like a catalogue of the rich and famous.

The ex-WAFA player was expected to feature in the Premier League, with the likes of Thomas Partey among the top Ghanaian performers in the EPL of the 2024/25 season.

Mohammed Aminu's personal life

Carefully designed and prominently displayed, his body art tells a story of confidence, self-expression, and resilience.

Whether he’s posing by the pool or leaning against a sports car, his tattoos complement a strong visual identity that’s part celebrity, part street style icon.

He has also developed a keen eye for fashion. Often seen in the latest collections from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Off-White, Aminu’s wardrobe mirrors that of established athletes and entertainers.

What is the current club of Mohammed Aminu?

Since his release from Manchester City in 2022, Aminu has not signed with another club, sparking speculation about whether he’s retired early or simply waiting for the right opportunity.

Per Wikipedia, one of the highly-rated midfielders in the 2016 Ghana Premier League, last played for Lommel in Belgium in 2022.

Ex-Manchester City midfielder Mohammed Aminu. Image credit: aminu_mo

Source: Instagram

Mixed reactions from fans

While many admire Aminu’s taste and confidence, others criticise what they perceive as a premature shift from football to fame.

Some fans express concern that the young talent may be squandering an opportunity for a longer athletic career.

One Ghanaian fan commented:

''Talent gone wasted. He was so good at WAFA but failed at Man City,''

Another person quizzed:

''I want to know the where Aminu is playing now..Once upon a time tipped to be a great Ghana player.''

Inside Richard Ofori's powerful car

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Richard Ofori sharing the interior of his lavish car, which costs around $200,000.

The former Black Stars No.1 goalkeeper currently plays for the South African Premiership team, AmaZulu.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh