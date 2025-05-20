Richard Ofori turned heads on social media with a sleek video showing him cruising in his luxurious car, dressed impeccably

Fans quickly reacted to Ofori’s fashionable display, praising his elegant style and calm demeanor, while others revisited his AFCON blunder

The former Wa All Stars/Legon Cities goalkeeper is living large in South Africa where he plies his professional trade

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has once again caught the attention of social media users, this time for his lavish lifestyle.

The seasoned shot-stopper, who played a crucial role for Ghana in recent international tournaments, shared a video of himself and a friend in a luxurious car believed to be a Range Rover worth around $200,000.

Former Black Stars No.1 goalkeeper Richard Ofori of Amazulu. Image credit: rich.ofori, @whatcar

Source: Instagram

The Instagram story clip has since gone viral, sparking a flurry of comments and admiration from both fans and critics.

Stylish and smiling: A glimpse into Ofori's personal life

In the video, Ofori is seen dressed immaculately, donning a finely tailored outfit that complements the classy interior of the lavish vehicle.

Richard Ofori. Image credit: rich.ofori

Source: Instagram

His broad smile and relaxed demeanor suggest a man enjoying life off the pitch just like ex-Kotoko captain Richard Boadu.

Sitting alongside a friend, Ofori appeared calm and content as music played in the background, offering fans a rare glimpse into his personal world away from the football spotlight.

The video, although short, was enough to get tongues wagging on social media, with many expressing delight to see the ex-Ghana Premier League star enjoying the good life.

Watch the video below.

One fan commented:

''Like play, like play, Ofori is rich paa ooo,''

Another person wrote:

''He still did not allow the ball to go for corner, lol...''

Richard Ofori's 2023 AFCON mistakes

Ofori’s recent public appearance comes months after a difficult campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Trusted as Ghana’s No.1 goalkeeper by Chris Hughton, the former Maritzburg player was at the center of a costly mistake during Ghana’s decisive group-stage match against Mozambique.

In the dying moments of the game, with Ghana leading 2-1, Ofori misjudged a ball heading out for a goal kick and instead made contact, resulting in a corner for Mozambique, per Citi Sports.

The opposition capitalized on the opportunity, scoring the equalizer and knocking Ghana out of the tournament.

The 2-2 draw was a bitter end to what had been a promising game for the Black Stars who were aiming for a first AFCON knockout appearance since 2017.

What is the current team of Richard Ofori?

Per Transfermarkt, the Ghanaian custodian currently plays for South African Premiership side AmaZulu whom he joined in September 2024.

Ofori has kept eight clean sheets in 22 games for his side this season so far.

A look at Kwadwo Asamoah' stunning mansion in Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported details of Kwadwo Asamoah's beautiful Accra home worth in the region of GHC 35 million.

The former Black Stars midfieler starred for a host of European clubs such as Juventus and Inter Milan, and won multiples trophies in the Serie A.

Despite his significant fortune amassed from football, the ex-Asokwa Deportivo lives a low-key life, often free from social media attention.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh