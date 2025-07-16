Former U-17 standout Mohammed Aminu is reportedly close to finalising a move to a Ghana Premier League club

Once hailed as Ghana’s next big football export, his career took an unexpected turn due to a series of setbacks

The former prodigy, who was snapped up by Manchester City for £2 million in 2017, is set to link up with his new teammates

Mohammed Aminu is on the verge of completing a move to Ghana Premier League outfit Bechem United, as he looks to breathe new life into a career that once promised so much.

Now 24, Aminu is reportedly close to joining the Hunters after a turbulent journey that saw his football path take unexpected turns.

Mohammed Aminu in action for the Black Starlets of Ghana against Colombia during the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup. Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Aminu's meteoric rise and sudden fall

The nimble-footed attacker rose to national prominence in 2017 as part of Ghana's squad, which also included Mohammed Kudus, for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Although the Black Starlets didn't make a deep run in the tournament, Aminu’s performances lit up the competition.

At club level, his exploits with WAFA only added to his growing reputation, quickly attracting attention from European heavyweights.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich were all reportedly interested, but it was the English side that eventually secured his signature for a reported fee of £2 million, per the Sun.

From Man City to career stagnation

Aminu’s transfer to Manchester City was seen as a massive step forward. But what many expected to be the beginning of a glittering European journey soon turned into a struggle for consistency and opportunity.

According to Ghanasoccernet, loan spells at NAC Breda in the Netherlands and Belgian side Lommel SK failed to spark the desired development.

He struggled to find form and, after a string of underwhelming performances, was eventually released by City in 2022.

A second chance: Mohammed Aminu set to join Bechem United

After a quiet spell away from the limelight, Aminu appears ready to start anew.

According to local reports, confirmed by Kessben Media's Awal Mohammed Hudu, the former youth international is set to join Bechem United ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

He is expected to link up with the squad in Accra for their pre-season activities in the coming days.

Mohammed Aminu and James Sands of the USA battle for the ball at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Mohammed Aminu's potential move

News of Aminu’s return to Ghanaian football sparked a range of reactions from fans online.

On X (formerly Twitter), many shared their thoughts; some hopeful, others more cautious.

@kwekuaboagye5 claimed:

"He was 10 times better than Kudus, but indiscipline ruined him."

@stephenoduro17 quizzed:

"Is he still good enough?"

@BillsFiore wrote:

"One day, when he's done with his career, he will regret the opportunity he had and toiled with."

@SirGoddey prayed:

"He needs to sit up n get serious; it's never too late. God help him."

@a_mugeez summed up with a goodwill message:

"Good luck, Aminu."

Aminu’s story mirrors the fragile nature of football stardom: full of promise, but not without pitfalls.

With this fresh opportunity at Bechem, he has a chance to rewrite his script and remind fans of the talent that once dazzled on the world stage.

Mohammed Aminu sprays thick cash on the streets

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a heartwarming gesture by Mohammed Aminu that captured attention on the streets.

He was seen reaching out from a sleek black Range Rover, dressed casually in a sleeveless top, generously handing out thick bundles of cash.

Source: YEN.com.gh