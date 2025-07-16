The promising young Ghanaian talent made a bold move to a club with a rich history and a bright future

When Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus signed a six-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur on July 10, it marked a significant step in his career.

After spending two productive seasons at West Ham United, where he impressed with 19 goals and 13 assists in 80 appearances, Kudus' move to Spurs has sparked both excitement and curiosity among football fans.

Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: SpursOfficial

His decision to join the North London club aligns with a club that can offer him the right environment to grow, develop, and ultimately achieve his goals at the highest level.

Here are five reasons why this transfer could be the best decision of his career so far.

1. Tottenham's strong ambitions

Tottenham Hotspur has been in a period of transition, with a new manager and a reinvigorated squad that is looking to return to its glory days.

Under Thomas Frank, Spurs are focusing on playing an exciting brand of football, emphasizing attacking play, high pressing, and fluid attacking movements.

Kudus, known for his versatility in the attacking third, is the perfect fit for this style. His ability to operate both as a central attacking midfielder and as a forward aligns well with Postecoglou's tactical demands.

According to Tottenham News, the team's ambition is to reclaim a place among Premier League and Europe’s elite clubs.

Spurs, who are reigning Europa League winners after defeating Manchester United in the Bilbao final on May 21 of this year, have not won an elite league title since they last did in 1961.

2. Competitive Premier League football for Kudus

Despite reported interests from myriad Saudi Pro League clubs, Mohammed Kudus decided to leave West Ham United but remain in the Premier League.

According to the BBC, the likes of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr were reportedly monitoring Kudus' situation at West Ham.

However, by joining Tottenham Hotspur, the Ghanaian steps into a squad with more ambition, a stronger overall team, and the chance to regularly compete in Europe's finest competitions.

The Premier League is renowned for its intensity, and the Nima-born player's previous experience in the league will be valuable as he aims to take his game to the next level.

Given Tottenham’s ambitions and their place in the Premier League, Kudus will have the opportunity to prove himself against some of the best players in the world, further accelerating his development.

Pictured: Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: SpursOfficial

3. Champions League football for Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur’s return to the Champions League, represents an important opportunity for Kudus to compete at the continental level.

While West Ham also played in Europe, the stakes are higher at a club like Spurs, who regularly challenge in both the Premier League and European tournaments.

For a young, ambitious player like Kudus, European nights are where careers are made. The prospect of playing in the Champions League in the near future with Spurs, should they qualify, is a tantalizing one.

His ability to shine on the European stage would enhance his reputation, especially if he continues to perform at the level that saw him become one of the most exciting attacking players in the Premier League last two seasons.

4. Tottenham is a better platform for Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur is one of the most recognizable names in English football, and playing for a club with such a global fanbase offers Kudus a broader stage to display his talents.

Spurs' substantial media presence will only increase his visibility, making him a more marketable player both on and off the field. For Kudus, this kind of platform is invaluable for his career growth.

At Tottenham, he’ll be surrounded by top-tier players such as Son Heung-min and James Maddison, who can complement his skills, helping him refine his game while also giving him the tools to improve.

The eyes of scouts, coaches, and football analysts will be trained on him, making this the perfect place to take the next step in his football journey.

5. Kudus can improve under Thomas Frank

Arguably, one of the most important reasons for Kudus’ decision to join Tottenham is the opportunity to work under the respected Thomas Frank.

The ex-Brentford manager has a proven track record of developing players and getting the best out of them, particularly in terms of attacking play. He is credited for the rapid growth of Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeuno, and Christian Norgaard, who just moved to Arsenal.

The Danish coach's approach, which focuses on fluid attacking movements and player freedom, is ideal for Kudus, who thrives in an environment that encourages creativity and versatility.

4 obstacles Kudus will face at Tottenham

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Mohammed Kudus must improve in order to flourish at Tottenham Hotspur following his high-profile transfer from West Ham United.

The Ghanaian is among seven players who have arrived at Spurs ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

