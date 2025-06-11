A 14-year-old tragically lost his life on Sunday afternoon while heading out to play football in Manchester

Three teenage suspects have since been charged with his murder after appearing before a court

The devastated family of the young football enthusiast remembered him as “funny, caring, and hard-working”

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The football community and wider world are mourning the heartbreaking loss of 14-year-old Ibrahima Seck, whose life was cut short under tragic circumstances.

On Sunday, June 8, around 4:00 PM GMT in New Moston, Manchester, Ibrahima was walking with his brothers and a few friends to a nearby park, likely for a simple game of football.

Ibrahima Seck, who has been described as caring and hard-working by his parents, poses for a photo. Photo credit: @gmpolice.

Source: Twitter

Tragic end for young football lover

What was meant to be an ordinary outing, however, ended in violence and subsequently a tragic death.

According to details shared in Manchester Youth Court and reported by the BBC, three teenagers allegedly attacked the schoolboy. Ibrahima suffered a single stab wound during the incident.

After the attack, the injured teen managed to run to a nearby house for help. Emergency crews, including staff from an air ambulance, responded quickly.

Despite their efforts, Seck was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later.

Suspects in Ibrahima Seck's murder case charged

Three boys, two aged 14 and one aged 16, have been charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon.

Two of them have already appeared in brief hearings and are scheduled to return to Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police also arrested a 37-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have since been released on bail while investigations continue.

Tributes pour in for Ibrahima Seck

In the aftermath, tributes have poured in for the young victim.

Ibrahima’s parents described him as “funny, caring and hard-working,” adding, “He was so smiley and always made everybody laugh.”

The grief was visible at the scene of the stabbing, where Ibrahima’s father laid flowers on Monday. His mother, overcome with sorrow, had to be supported by family.

A photo of Ibrahima Seck at the murder incident. Photo credit: @CrimeLdn/X.

Source: Twitter

The 14-year-old lad was a student at Greater Manchester Independent School.

The school's executive headteacher, Louise Hodson, recalled him as “a lively, intelligent and engaging young man whose presence lit up every room.”

She highlighted his creative flair in drama and his enthusiasm during Duke of Edinburgh excursions. Remarkably, he also maintained a perfect attendance record—something he took great pride in, as noted by The Mirror.

Fans mourn Ibrahima Seck's death

@jasonreeds wrote:

"A young Senegalese 😢"

@CHXN3L decried:

"14 years old??? He had his whole life ahead of him 💔💔💔 wow"

@JohnsonRub15620 summed up:

"So sad, his life was cut short."

Ghana Premier League player suddenly passes away

In another sombre news, YEN.com.gh reported that Vision FC, a Ghana Premier League outfit, has confirmed the tragic passing of their player, Habib Ganiu.

Though the cause of his death remains undisclosed, the news has cast a shadow over the club and the broader football fraternity.

Vision FC extended their sympathies to Ganiu’s family with a touching tribute shared on their official X account.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh