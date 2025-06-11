The talented 18-year-old footballer tragically passed away, leaving a profound impact on his family and community

Known for his infectious smile and unwavering support, Phoenix was a "cult figure" at the Port Macdonnell Football Club

Friends, family, and teammates shared heartfelt messages, honoring Phoenix O'Dine for his kind spirit

An 18-year-old footballer, Phoenix O'Dine, from the Port Macdonnell Football and Netball Club, tragically passed away on Saturday night, June 7, 2025.

His untimely death has left a significant void in the hearts of his family, teammates, and the community that knew him.

O'Dine's mother breaks the sad news

Phoenix's mother, Bianca Witney, shared the heartbreaking news with the world through a touching Facebook post, where she described her son as her "golden angel."

Her message expressed the profound grief of losing a child too soon.

“Phoenix, you were the kindest, sweetest kid. Our lives will never be the same without you." The emotional tribute concluded with a powerful sentiment, "Forever 18," she wrote.

O'Dine, a cult figure in Football

Phoenix's impact extended far beyond his immediate family. He was a cherished member of the Port Macdonnell Football Club, where he played much of his junior career.

Known for his ever-present smile, his enthusiasm, and his ability to uplift the spirits of his teammates, Phoenix earned a special place in the hearts of everyone involved with the club.

In a statement posted by the club, as covered by Mail Sport, they fondly remembered Phoenix as a cult figure among his teammates.

Which clubs did O'Dine Phoenix play for?

In addition to his role at Port Macdonnell, Phoenix also played for the Nangwarry Football Club.

His versatility and dedication to the sport were evident when he volunteered to play for Nangwarry during a bye week for his primary club.

His commitment to the game, despite being small in stature, made him a beloved player at Nangwarry, where he was described as "large in endeavour."

Heartfelt tributes pour in for the late O'Dine Phoenix

The loss of such a vibrant young man has left an indelible mark on his community. Friends, family, and teammates flooded social media with tributes, remembering Phoenix for his heart of gold.

One commenter described him as “such a great kid, with a heart of gold,” while others praised the O'Dine family for their involvement in the football clubs and the community at large.

O'Dine's family’s strength in adversity

According to Adelaide Now, the tragedy of Phoenix’s death is compounded by the ongoing health struggles faced by his younger brother, Dexter.

Just a year ago, Dexter was placed on life support after being diagnosed with late-stage heart and kidney failure.

His family rallied together in a heartwarming fundraising effort, helping to raise the funds needed for his treatment.

