Ghana Premier League side Vision FC have announced the heartbreaking passing of their player, Habib Ganiu

While the exact cause of his death has not yet been disclosed, the news has left the club and wider football community in mourning

Vision FC expressed their condolences to Ganiu’s family through a heartfelt message on their official X page

Ghana Premier League newcomers Vision FC have been rocked by the sudden death of their player and former captain, Habib Ganiu.

The club confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday evening, June 10, though the cause of his passing remains undisclosed.

The Madina-based side took to its official X page to express condolences to the bereaved family.

"We are greatly saddened to announce the passing of our player Habib Ganiu," Vision FC wrote.

"All at the club send our heartfelt condolences to Habib’s family and friends in this difficult moment.

"𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥, 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐨! 🕊️"

Outpouring of tributes for Ganiu

Moments after the news broke, heartfelt messages flooded social media from teammates, friends, and fans alike.

Many took to X to express their sorrow and offer prayers to his family and loved ones.

@ShabanMo9 posted:

"Habib Ganiu of Vision FC has passed away today 🕊️💔 Habib was the captain of Vision FC when they qualified for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League."

@rm_kay said:

"May his sour rest in peace 🙏"

@serbeh_anthony added:

"Oh slowww🕊️ May he find peace while he rests."

@AdamsJibril7 shared:

"May Allah be pleased with his soul."

Ganiu was a towering figure in the squad, having captained Vision FC during their final season in Division One and playing a pivotal role in their promotion to the top flight.

Under his leadership, Vision FC made history by securing their first-ever promotion to the Ghana Premier League, defying all expectations.

