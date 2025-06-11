Former New Mathare FC goalkeeper Eric Wafula and an unidentified friend were lynched by a mob in Pangani over allegations of mobile phone theft

Eric Wafula's former club, New Mathare FC, mourned his passing with a heartfelt tribute on Sunday

The brutal killing has reignited debate around mob justice in Kenya, with authorities and human rights groups calling for calm

Former New Mathare FC goalkeeper Eric Wafula was reportedly lynched to death on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Pangani, Nairobi.

Wafula, along with a male companion whose identity remains unknown, was accused by a mob of stealing a mobile phone, an allegation that led to their brutal killing.

Eric Wafula and an unnamed friend were lynched for allegedly stealing a phone. Image credit: @TeyaKevin

Mob justice claims live of Eric Wafula and friend

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the two men were apprehended by members of the public after being suspected of snatching a mobile phone from a local resident.

Rather than handing them over to authorities, the crowd reportedly took justice into its own hands, assaulting the pair until they succumbed to their injuries. Emergency services arrived too late to save them.

According Daily Motion, Kenyan Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the second victim.

No arrests have been reported as of now. Authorities have condemned the act, calling it a stark reminder of the dangers and consequences of mob justice.

Wafula's career cut short

Eric Wafula was once a promising talent in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) ranks, having played for New Mathare FC, a club competing in the FKF National Division Two Eastern Zone.

Known among teammates and fans by his nickname “Jagoal,” Wafula had been a stalwart between the posts during his tenure with the team.

Although details about his recent life remain scarce, many within the football world remember him as a dedicated and passionate athlete.

His untimely and tragic death has shocked former teammates, coaches, and supporters.

Tributes for the late Eric Wafula

FKF New Mathare FC confirmed Wafula’s death in a brief but emotional statement released on Monday

“We are saddened by the passing of our former goalkeeper Eric Wafula. Shine on your way, Jagoal. Rest in Peace.”

Many called for a thorough investigation and urged the public to resist resorting to mob justice, no matter the accusation.

Call for Justice for Eric Wafula

As police piece together the events leading to Wafula’s death, his family and the wider football community are left with questions, and a plea for justice, as reported by Kenyan Times.

Whether the allegations against him were true or not may never be known, but the loss of life and the manner in which it occurred are stark reminders of the consequences of taking the law into one’s own hands.

