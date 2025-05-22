Harry Maguire had to be held back from Cristian Romero during and after Wednesday night’s fiery Europa League final

The tension between the two defenders boiled over as Tottenham edged Manchester United to claim their first trophy in 17 years

Romero played a crucial role in the win, delivering a great defensive performance that earned him Man of the Match honours

Tempers ran high at the final whistle of the Europa League final as Manchester United defender Harry Maguire had to be restrained following a heated clash with Tottenham’s Cristian Romero.

Spurs secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory at San Mamés, ending their 17-year trophy drought and clinching a spot in the 2025/2026 Champions League.

Harry Maguire with Cristian Romero during the Europa League Final between Tottenham and Manchester United at San Mames. Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia.

However, the celebrations were briefly overshadowed by a fiery post-match altercation between the two players.

After a tense and tightly contested match, emotions spilled over when Maguire and Romero’s on-field battles continued after full-time.

The situation quickly escalated, prompting teammates and coaching staff to intervene and pull the pair apart before the confrontation turned physical.

The altercation began in the second half of the Europa League final, when Harry Maguire and Cristian Romero were locked in a relentless physical battle, particularly during set pieces.

The two defenders were repeatedly seen grappling for position during corners and free-kicks, with tensions mounting as the match wore on.

Manchester United pushed forward in the dying minutes in a desperate attempt to level the score. Maguire was pushed upfield to add aerial presence.

In one such challenge, he collided with Romero and was penalised for a foul.

The Argentine stayed down, seemingly to run down the clock, while Maguire was shown a yellow card—a decision that added to his frustration.

Tensions rose in the Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Maguire confronts Romero at full time

After the final whistle, emotions boiled over. As Romero passed by Maguire to embrace United's Diogo Dalot, the England defender approached him, gesturing animatedly and appearing to reference an earlier clash.

The confrontation quickly attracted attention, with Spurs defender Sergio Reguilón and members of both coaching staffs stepping in to diffuse the situation and separate the fiery pair.

Away from that, as reported by The BBC, Manchester United's Champions League dreams have officially ended with the defeat, putting a frustrating cap on what has been a deeply disappointing season for the Red Devils.

With nothing left to play for but pride, United now turn their attention to Sunday’s Premier League encounter against Aston Villa, seeking to salvage some respect in the final stretch.

In contrast, Tottenham will head into their weekend clash with Brighton on a high, buoyed by the confidence and momentum of their long-awaited European triumph.

