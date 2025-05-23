Sir Alex Ferguson's distraught expression after Manchester United's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham has gone viral.

The legendary former manager was seen watching the match from the San Mames VIP stands in Bilbao, and his thousand-yard stare says it all.

A Brennan Johnson first-half strike was enough as the Lilywhites pipped Man United to clinch the Europa League final

A video capturing Sir Alex Ferguson’s heartbroken reaction to Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham is circulating widely on social media.

The iconic former manager was spotted in the VIP stands at San Mamés in Bilbao, and his distant, expressionless stare perfectly reflected the mood of United fans around the world.

United’s failure to break down Tottenham’s backline ultimately cost them dearly, as Spurs grabbed a scrappy goal, one the Red Devils will feel was entirely avoidable.

Although United dominated much of a tense and untidy first half, they were left reeling just before the break when Luke Shaw turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Brennan Johnson.

Manchester United pushed hard in the second half in search of an equaliser, but Tottenham remained resolute, holding on to their slender lead to claim their first trophy in 17 years.

Alex Ferguson's reaction to United's defeat

A video widely shared on social media captured Sir Alex Ferguson looking utterly devastated as he watched the club he once led to the pinnacle of world football fall short, even in the Europa League.

His blank stare into the distance, silent and motionless, spoke volumes about the pain and frustration he must have felt in that moment.

The video of Ferguson's glazed expression has become a poignant reminder of the high standards he set during his illustrious career at Manchester United.

Alex Ferguson's tenure at Man United

Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure at Manchester United remains one of the greatest in football history, defined by consistent success, silverware, and a winning mentality that shaped a generation.

He transformed Manchester United into a global football powerhouse, guiding the club to an incredible 38 major trophies over 27 remarkable years. His era of dominance remains unmatched in English football history.

During his reign, Ferguson secured 13 Premier League titles—starting with the inaugural 1992/93 season and ending with his final triumph in 2012/13, an achievement that underlines his lasting influence and command over the domestic game.

In addition to his league success, he also led United to five FA Cups and four League Cups, showcasing his ability to maintain excellence across multiple competitions and seasons.

Ferguson also enjoyed significant success on the European stage.

He led Manchester United to two Champions League titles, first in 1999, a historic season in which the club also won the FA Cup and League Cup to complete an unprecedented treble, and again in 2008 after a dramatic final victory.

Casemiro scolds Onana in tense Europa League final moment

