Casemiro was seen shouting at goalkeeper Andre Onana during the Europa League final, following a costly moment that led to the only goal of the match

Onana was unable to stop Brennan Johnson’s strike, which sealed Tottenham’s first trophy in 17 years

For United, the defeat marked the end of their worst season in over half a century, finishing without a single piece of silverware

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Casemiro was visibly frustrated with teammate Andre Onana during Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

The fiery exchange came in a match that ended in heartbreak for United, with Luke Shaw unfortunately turning the ball into his own net just before halftime to hand Spurs the lead.

Video shows Casemiro scolding Andre Onana during Europa League final

Source: Getty Images

Despite dominating large parts of the scrappy first half, United were undone by Shaw's own goal following pressure from Brennan Johnson.

The Red Devils continued to press in the second half, but Tottenham held firm to keep a clean sheet and secure their first trophy in 17 years.

What happened between Casemiro and Onana?

The heated moment between Casemiro and Onana unfolded when Shaw, under intense pressure from Johnson, was forced to clear a long ball and concede a corner.

The sequence sparked frustration among United players, with Casemiro seen shouting at Onana, suggesting he felt the goalkeeper could have done more to prevent the situation.

The brief clash proved the tension and desperation running through the United camp as their season came to a bitter close.

The Brazilian and several of his teammates protested the referee’s decision to award a corner, but their appeals were waved away.

Onana also approached the official to express his frustration, leading to a brief exchange of words with Casemiro.

The situation grew tense until captain Bruno Fernandes stepped in, attempting to defuse the argument before the corner was taken.

Now in his third season at the club, the midfielder has enjoyed a strong resurgence after being dropped by Ruben Amorim earlier in the campaign.

He spent much of December and January on the bench but has since re-established himself as a key figure in the squad.

Ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham, he described the 2024/25 season as his most successful yet.

"This was one of the seasons I think I feel most proud of myself," Casemiro told ESPN Brasil. "It's been a long time since I've been through a moment like this, where the coach doesn't count on you, but you keep working, keep doing things well."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh