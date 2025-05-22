Manchester United have made a firm decision regarding Ruben Amorim’s future following the Europa League final loss

The Red Devils suffered their most painful loss of a dismal season, falling 1-0 to Tottenham in the Europa League final

Despite a dismal domestic campaign and mounting pressure, the club’s leadership remains aligned on their next steps

Manchester United have reached a decision regarding Ruben Amorim’s future following their crushing 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

In what was arguably the most painful defeat of a disappointing season, United fell short once again, undone by a scrappy Brennan Johnson goal just before halftime.

The result handed Spurs their first piece of silverware in 17 years and denied United a vital route back into the Champions League.

Both clubs arrived in Bilbao desperate for redemption after underwhelming Premier League campaigns.

With Champions League qualification on the line, the stakes were high—and for United, the loss has triggered swift internal decisions about their managerial direction going forward.

Man United make decision on Ruben Amorim

With intense pressure mounting on both Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim ahead of the Europa League final, it was widely believed that failure to lift the trophy could cost either manager their job.

In Amorim’s case, a poor domestic campaign and a trophyless season had only intensified the scrutiny.

United’s underwhelming Premier League finish—reportedly as low as 16th or 17th—and their failure in all cup competitions had led many to expect a managerial change.

However, according to a report from The Times published before the final, Manchester United had already decided to stand by Amorim regardless of the result in Bilbao.

The report states that unless Amorim chooses to step down himself, he will remain in charge next season, with no threat to his position.

INEOS chairman and United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to hold the Portuguese coach in high regard and would even try to convince him to stay if he considered leaving this summer.

How Ruben Amorim has fared at United

Amorim has managed just six league wins since taking over in November, alongside six draws and 13 defeats, marking Manchester United’s worst Premier League campaign since the competition's inception in 1992.

United now prepare to host Aston Villa at Old Trafford for their final game of the season—a match that carries the risk of finishing with just 39 points.

That total would have been enough to see the club relegated in three previous Premier League seasons.

Maguire confronts Romero at full time

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that tempers ran high at the final whistle of the Europa League final as Manchester United defender Harry Maguire had to be restrained following a heated clash with Tottenham’s Cristian Romero.

Spurs secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory at San Mamés, ending their 17-year trophy drought and clinching a spot in next season’s Champions League.

