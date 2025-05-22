For Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Tottenham’s Europa League victory on Wednesday night wasn’t just a football moment; it was personal

The former vice president of Ghana took to social media to celebrate his beloved club's long-awaited success

Netizens greeted Dr Bawumia's celebration with mixed reactions, with some aiming a political jibe at him

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined jubilant Spurs fans across the globe in celebrating the club’s 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final held in Bilbao.

The immediate past second gentleman of the country could not hide his joy as his beloved Spurs won a trophy of any description for the first time in almost 20 years.

Dr Bawumia shared a joyful reaction after Spurs' Europa League win over Man United. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Dr Bawumia celebrates Tottenham's Europa League success

After nearly two decades without silverware, the North London side finally ended their drought, and Dr Bawumia couldn't hide his delight.

Moments after the final whistle, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Yeeeees! Glory, Glory Tottenham Hotspur. Congratulations to us, all Spurs fans."

Fans react to Dr Bawumia's post

That single post triggered a wave of reactions—some celebratory, others laced with humour and political undertones.

@Kwabenasarpong0 replied:

“Congratulations to you Doc 👏”

@okurasiniii joked:

“Mahama come power, norr Tottenham win trophy.”

@oseibernito didn’t hold back:

“Ah, I go vote against you next election.”

@YbnWaddle added some mischief:

“So you den Addo showboy Dey support one team 😂”

@PHIIPHI4 was surprised:

“Doc I never knew this your team. Congratulations anyway.”

Is Dr Bawumia a Tottenham fan?

While the reactions were mixed, one thing was clear: this wasn’t a bandwagon moment. Dr Bawumia’s loyalty to Tottenham is no secret.

Back in 2021, when Spurs narrowly lost the EFL Cup final to Manchester City, he publicly shared his disappointment and even took a cheeky swipe at rivals Arsenal, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

This time, however, it was all smiles. On the local front, the immediate-past second gentleman of the country supports Real Tamale United (RTU).

His beloved local club could enjoy some form of success as they aim to return to the Ghana Premier League at the first time of asking after suffering relegation last season.

How Spurs edged Man United to win Europa League trophy

The final itself was tight and tense.

Brennan Johnson’s goal in the first half, though scrappy, was enough to hand Tottenham their first European trophy since 1984, per Sky Sports.

The Welshman latched onto a low cross from Pape Matar Sarr, finding the net after the ball took a fortunate bounce inside the box.

Manchester United, to their credit, responded with urgency after the break.

They controlled possession and forced Spurs into a defensive shape rarely seen under Ange Postecoglou.

Despite three golden chances after the hour mark, the Red Devils couldn’t break through.

One of the most dramatic moments came when Rasmus Højlund looked certain to score, only for Micky van de Ven to clear the ball acrobatically off the line, preserving Tottenham’s narrow lead.

As the clock ran down, Spurs remained disciplined, resisting wave after wave of pressure.

Kofi Kinaata devastated after Man United lose to Spurs

In a related but sombre update, YEN.com.gh shared that musician Kofi Kinaata was devastated following Manchester United’s narrow 1-0 defeat in the Europa League final.

Shortly after the final whistle, the award-winning artiste expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter).

He shared a meme of a distraught man ranting, along with the caption, “I can't even explain,” accompanied by a tearful emoji.

