Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata was left heartbroken after Manchester United stumbled to a 1-0 loss in the Europa League final

The Fante Rap god is a dyed-in-the-wool Red Devil and often flaunts his affection for the club on social media

Netizens who chanced on his reaction after United's loss took the opportunity to troll the singer and songwriter

Kofi Kinaata had no words, just emotions, after watching Manchester United fall short once again on the big stage.

The multiple award-winning artist, known for blending melody with meaning, couldn’t hide his heartbreak after the Red Devils’ 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Kofi Kinaata was left heartbroken after Manchester United lost the Europa League final. Photo credit: Soccrates/Getty and kinaatagh/Instagram.

Kofi Kinaata's reaction after Man United's Europa League defeat

Moments after the final whistle, Kinaata took to X (formerly Twitter), posting a short meme of a visibly frustrated man ranting aimlessly, paired with a caption that simply read, “I can't even explain”, followed by a tearful emoji.

For fans who know him, it was more than just a post—it was pain typed into pixels.

When one follower, concerned about his wellbeing, advised him to rest and avoid a potential headache, the Susuka hitmaker didn’t hesitate to reply, "Meti Kora pai me dada 🥺", a Fante expression admitting he was already battling one.

Kofi Kinaata's love for Manchester United

It’s no secret that Kinaata bleeds Manchester United red.

He’s the kind of supporter who wears his loyalty on his sleeve, whether on stage or on social media.

But on this night, his silence spoke louder than his usual banter.

The loss to Spurs wasn’t just another defeat—it was the fourth time this season they had been bested by the North London club.

Fans troll Kofi Kinaata after Europa League heartbreak

Fans, friends, and fellow football lovers didn’t miss the chance to poke fun at the singer’s misery. Replies flooded in, ranging from cheeky jabs to shared sorrow:

@COUNTRY_KWAME trolled:

"You go explain taya 🤣🤣"

@GhZaachy added:

"Kofi mensu wai 😭😭😂"

@NKB32844092 teased:

"Wonya nhuu hwee."

One equally disillusioned supporter, @cashmel10, echoed the sentiment many shared:

“Man U will kill us oo 😭😭😭.”

How Tottenham pipped Manchester United to Europa League trophy

Despite being the more experienced side and favourites going into the final, United came undone by a single moment.

Brennan Johnson’s scrappy first-half goal proved enough to seal the trophy for Ange Postecoglou’s men, per the Daily Mail.

According to talkSPORT, it was Tottenham’s first piece of silverware in 17 long years, and ironically, it came at the expense of a team once known for turning up in finals.

The final whistle confirmed what many suspected: Spurs had turned a corner under their Australian manager.

He now keeps up his curious tradition, winning a trophy in his second season, wherever he goes.

Supercomputer predicts Europa League winner

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted predictions from Opta’s Supercomputer ahead of the Europa League final.

After running thousands of simulations, the AI tool gave Tottenham a razor-thin advantage with a 50.3% chance of lifting the trophy, just edging out Manchester United’s 49.7%.

