Ghanaian international Thomas Partey has hinted at a possible departure following his gesture after Arsenal's game with Newcastle

The 31-year-old has been an integral member of Mikel Arteta's squad this season, but his time at the club seems to be almost over

He has been linked with a host of clubs, including former side Atletico Madrid and newly minted La Liga champions Barcelona

Thomas Partey’s time at Arsenal might be drawing to a close, and fans are starting to feel the weight of what could be a looming farewell.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who has been quietly influential this season, is just weeks away from the end of his current contract.

Is Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal?

His deal officially runs out on June 30, and although there have been murmurs of a possible extension, nothing has been sealed.

On the pitch, Partey has delivered his most consistent run in an Arsenal shirt, making 51 appearances in all competitions and chipping in with four league goals, per Transfermarkt.

Yet, despite his importance, there’s a strange silence around the negotiating table.

Speculation around his future hit fever pitch after Arsenal’s recent Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

As the final whistle blew at the Emirates, Partey was seen waving to the home crowd, not alone, but alongside his partner and daughter.

Fans react to Partey waving at Arsenal crowd

It was a scene that looked and felt like a farewell, and fans were quick to pick up on the emotional moment.

The footage quickly spread across social media, prompting a wave of reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

@Lawyeredup1 wrote:

"Oh. I am just seeing that video for the 1st time. Seems to be waving goodbye or am I reading too much into it?"

@MaliqRudz asked:

"Ahh, why is my midfield general waving like he’s about to leave us."

@IKENNA shared:

"I hope that’s not his goodbye."

@JeremyRocaE added:

"Hopefully, that’s not a goodbye? 👋🏽"

And @innomode34 summed it all up:

"Think it's over😭"

For Arsenal supporters, it’s an unsettling moment. Partey has often been a calming presence in a midfield that thrives on structure and control.

His ability to shield the backline and progress the ball under pressure has made him a vital cog in Arteta’s high-possession system.

Barcelona lead the top clubs interested in Partey

Interest in his services isn’t lacking either.

Reports suggest La Liga champions Barcelona and former side Atletico Madrid are both monitoring the situation, per Football Espana.

Long-time admirers Juventus have also been mentioned, while financially strong clubs from the Middle East are believed to be circling as well.

Partey's surprising full-time job away from football

YEN.com.gh also revealed that Thomas Teye Partey has taken on a surprising full-time role away from the football pitch.

The 31-year-old, who became a father in January last year, now proudly considers parenting his most important job.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over his Arsenal future, with his contract set to expire next month and no renewal in sight.

