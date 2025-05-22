Manchester United's heartbreaking defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final brought joy to Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool star didn't waste time throwing shades at Man United while congratulating Spurs

Netizens joined Salah in 'cooking' the Red Devils after enduring another trophy-less season

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

After Tottenham Hotspur finally lifted a trophy, ending a painful 17-year wait, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah didn’t waste the moment.

With Manchester United left licking their wounds after a Europa League final defeat, the Egyptian forward joined the chorus of fans basking in the irony.

Mohamed Salah subtly mocked Man United after Tottenham’s victory in the Europa League. Photos by Ryan Pierse and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Salah stylishly mocks Man United after Europa League loss

As fans celebrated, Salah popped up on X (formerly Twitter) with a cheeky post that sent social media into a frenzy:

“He did say he’d win in his second season. Congratulations!”

At first glance, it seemed like a simple nod to Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou’s promise.

But to thousands of fans, it read like a stylish jab aimed at Manchester United, Liverpool’s oldest rivals, who had just finished a disappointing season with yet another missed opportunity.

Fans react to Salah's dig at Man United

@CFC_Janty laughed:

"Even Salah is cooking 😂😂😂😂"

@UgoOsinobi teased:

"One Ballon d’Or for you eje. Continue cooking 😂😂"

@_VALKlNG didn’t hold back:

"Let’s all laugh at that small club Man United 😂"

How Spurs beat Man United to win Europa League

Brennan Johnson’s opportunistic strike in the first half proved decisive as Spurs edged Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao.

Despite late pressure from Ruben Amorim’s side, Tottenham held firm to clinch their first piece of silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

It was a win that didn’t just bring relief—it sparked waves of admiration across the football world.

Many backed Spurs due to the likeability of captain Son Heung-min and the bold, front-foot football Ange Postecoglou has instilled.

Salah’s reference pointed to a moment earlier in the season when Ange Postecoglou confidently claimed he tends to win trophies in his second year.

What Spurs boss Postecoglou said after Europa League win

In the aftermath of the victory, Postecoglou was asked about that now-viral quote. He responded with calm clarity:

“Let me clarify, I wasn't boasting. I just had something inside me: we needed to win. People have taken shots at the club, and I have felt at times we haven't defended ourselves as strongly as we should,” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X.

As Opta notes, this is far from the first time Postecoglou has delivered silverware in his second season.

From South Melbourne in 1997–98, Brisbane Roar in 2011–12, Yokohama F. Marinos in 2019, to Celtic in 2022–23, and now Tottenham—his track record speaks volumes.

Dr Bawumia celebrates Spurs' Europa League win

In a related story, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined the global Spurs faithful in celebrating their 1-0 triumph over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao.

The former vice president of Ghana marked the occasion with a celebratory post on social media, expressing joy over Tottenham’s long-awaited victory.

However, his post sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens seizing the moment to throw political jabs his way.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh